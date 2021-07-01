Naomi Osaka Netflix documentary release date: Everything you need to know

Ranked No.1 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, 23-year-old tennis player Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the current reigning champion at both the US Open and the Australian Open.

The gifted Japanese player, who has lived and trained in the US since she was three, is now the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary that delivers an intimate look inside the life of one of the world’s greatest tennis players.

Read on for everything we know about the Naomi Osaka documentary.

Naomi Osaka Netflix documentary release date

The Naomi Osaka documentary will launch on Netflix on Tuesday 13th July.

The series will play out over three episodes.

What is the Naomi Osaka documentary about?

The documentary series follows Naomi over the course of two years, and the filmmakers were given unprecedented access to her life on and off the court. The cameras follow her as she defends her titles, finds her voice as she supports the causes that mean most to her, and also shows her in sadder moments as she mourns the loss of her mentor, Kobe Bryant, who died in a plane crash in January 2020.

The series, which includes interviews with Naomi and her friends and family, also details Naomi’s hectic training schedule, the strains she is under as a top tennis player, and the pressures that led to her quitting the French Open in May this year.

Is there a trailer for the Naomi Osaka documentary?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but keep checking back as we will update this page when one is available.

Naomi Osaka arrives on Netflix on 13th July.