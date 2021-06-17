Masters of the Universe: Revelation release date – Cast, trailer for new He-Man series on Netflix

As the premiere of Masters of the Universe: Revelation approaches, plenty of information is being revealed about this follow-up to classic series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

The animated superhero epic will be aimed at adults and fans of the original ’80s cartoon. Although the name of the sequel is much more team-orientated, He-Man will still be at the centre of the action, with showrunner Kevin Smith saying he does “no stepping aside”.

Courtesy of Netflix Geeked and Kevin Smith, trailers and nuggets are slowly being released to fans. Check out below for all the information we have gathered so far.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation release date on Netflix

Unlike the rest of the TV and film industry, the production of the animated series has not been affected by the pandemic. It is set to be released 23rd July 2021 on Netflix.

However the series is being split into two parts, with the first part consisting of five episodes. Prepare yourself to be left wanting more when the time comes, as the release date for the second half has not yet been announced.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill will voice villain Skeletor. Hamill is well-equipped for the sinister villain, having also voiced DC villain the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, so fans are in for a treat.

Chris Wood will be putting his own superhero experience to good use as the voice of Prince Adam/He-Man, having previously played Mon-El in CW’s Supergirl and villain Kai Parker in The Vampire Diaries. Sarah Michelle Gellar will voice Teela in a key role, having previously played vampire-killer extraordinaire Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Daphne in the live-action Scooby Doo films.

Game of Thrones alumni Liam Cunningham will voice Man-At-Arms and Lena Headey will be villainous warrior Evil-Lyn (clue in the name there). Prolific voice actor Susan Eisenberg will play Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Teela-Na.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer

If all of that hasn’t convinced you, the trailer just might. Set to Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero, which also featured in Loki recently, we get a swift and action-packed reminder of the ’80s original and all our favourite heroes.

Check out the trailer below and remember to check this page to keep up to date with all things Masters of the Universe.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation drops on Netflix on Friday 23rd July.