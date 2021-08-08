When are the Tokyo Olympic Games starting? 2021 dates, TV guide and sporting events

The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to start next month with Japan hosting the 29th edition of the modern games.

Over 11,000 competitors from 206 nations will descend on Tokyo this summer to aim for glory in their respective fields after waiting a little longer than usual to compete thanks to the global pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said he’s “100%” certain the Olympic Games can go ahead, despite cases rising in the city. Of course, the Olympics could be cancelled but for now it looks like the Games are going ahead.

If they are held as planned, there will be a total of 33 sports and 339 events at 42 venues – that includes five new sports for fans to sink their teeth into.

Fans around the world will be anticipating another two weeks of terrific competition, but when do the Olympic Games begin? RadioTimes.com has your complete guide to the Olympic 2021 Games below.

When are the Tokyo Olympic Games?

The Summer Olympic Games will take place between Friday, 23th July 2021 and Sunday, 8th August 2021. The Paralympic Games follow a few weeks after starting on 24th August and ending on 5th September. Both events were postponed last year due to Covid.

The opening ceremony will take place on the Friday evening (23rd July) at the New National Stadium to officially open the competition and will be broadcast on BBC One.

Where are the 2020 Olympic Games held?

The action will be centred around Tokyo, Japan, though many sports will move further afield due to space constraints and allowing the whole nation to enjoy the action.

More than 10 venues will be over five miles away from the Olympic Village while some football games and the marathon will be held in Sapporo in Hokkaido.

How to watch the 2020 Olympic Games in the UK

As ever, the BBC will provide extensive coverage of the Olympic Games with live broadcasts across their range of channels. The BBC Red Button will be in action to switch over to a wide selection of events. BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will also boast full coverage of many events throughout the duration of the Games. When the full TV schedule is announced we’ll update this guide.

The opening ceremony will also be available to view on Eurosport. You can add a Eurosport subscription to your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, or get access to the Eurosport Player direct for £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video with a 7-day free trial.

Olympic Games sports list

The full list of Olympic Games sports:

Aquatics (including diving, swimming, artistic, water polo)

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball/softball (NEW)

Basketball

Boxing

Canoeing

Cycling (including BMX racing, BMX freestyle, mountain biking, road and track)

Equestrian

Fencing

Field hockey

Football

Golf

Gymnastics (including artistic, rhythmic, trampoline)

Handball

Judo

Karate (NEW)

Modern pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding (NEW)

Sport climbing (NEW)

Surfing (NEW)

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball (including beach volleyball)

Weightlifting

Wrestling

