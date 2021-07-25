Sailing at the Olympics: GB team, rules and what boats are used

Sailing is an event Team GB have had plenty of success in at past Olympic Games and this year’s competitors will be hoping to continue that tradition at the Olympics 2020.

Team GB’s Hannah Mills won silver in the 470 with Saskia Clark at London 2012, before the pair went one better at Rio 2016.

At Tokyo 2020, Mills is aiming to become the first woman to win two Olympic sailing golds with her new partner, Eilidh McIntyre.

The sailing competitions will run from 25th July to 4th August at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor in Enoshima.

RadioTimes.com has broken down everything you need to know about sailing, from which boats are involved to how many Team GB athletes are competing.

When is sailing at the Olympics?

Sailing runs between Sunday 25th July until Wednesday 4th August.

The first six days will put competitors through their paces in a variety of races and heats before medals start raining down from Saturday 31st July onwards.

Olympic sailing rules and events

Each event consists of a series of races where points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on over the course of a few days.

The final race, called the medal race, sees points doubled. At the conclusion of the medal race, the individual or crew with the fewest total points scoops gold.

Boats must navigate a pre-determined course and pass marker buoys before heading to the finish line as the battle with windy conditions in all directions.

What sailboats are used for Olympics?

There will be 10 different medal events in sailing this summer, with five men’s disciplines, four for women’s and one mixed pairing event.

These are the different sailing classes being contested at Tokyo 2020:

Men

RS:X (solo windsurfer)

470 (two-person dinghy)

Laser (lightweight solo dinghy)

Finn (heavyweight solo dinghy)

49er (two-person skiff boat)

Women

RS:X (solo windsurfer)

470 (two-person dinghy)

Laser Radial (solo dinghy)

49erFX (two-person skiff boat)

Mixed

Mixed Nacra 17 (two-person foiling catamaran)

Which Team GB athletes will compete in Olympic sailing?

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (Women’s Skiff)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell: 49er (Men’s Skiff)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull)

Elliot Hanson: Laser (Men’s One Person Dinghy)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube: 470 Men (Men’s Two Person Dinghy)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre: 470 Women (Women’s Two Person Dinghy)

Giles Scott: Finn (Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavy)

Tom Squires: RS:X Men (Men’s Windsurfer)

Emma Wilson: RS:X Women (Women’s Windsurfer)

Alison Young: Laser Radial (Women’s One Person Dinghy)

