How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony – date, time and TV channel

We’re half-way through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and what a time it’s been for Team GB, who’re currently ranking in the top 10 of countries with the most Olympic medals 2021.

While there are still a number of events yet to take place, including athletics, boxing, basketball, cycling and rhythmic gymnastics, many fans are wondering when the closing ceremony is due to take place and how exactly we’ll be able to watch it.

Much like the opening ceremony, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic closing ceremony will see a limited number of competing athletes parade around Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium before Japan hand over the Olympic flag to France, who are hosting the 2024 Games in Paris next.

Read on for everything you need to know about Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony. Plus, find out the highlights of the Olympics on TV today and read more about the Team GB medals at the 2020 Olympics.

When is the Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday 8th August 2021.

The ceremony will kick off once the last events of the day have finished, which include water polo, volleyball, boxing and the marathon.

What time is the Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on TV?

The Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will begin at 8pm in Tokyo, which is 12pm BST for viewers in the UK.

The BBC coverage of the spectacle will begin at 11:55am on BBC One and end at 3pm, with athletes, fans and organisers coming together to pass the Olympic torch onto France, who will be hosting the 2024 opening ceremony before the next Games.

How to watch the Olympics 2020 closing ceremony in the UK

Sports fans in the UK will be able to tune in to BBC One to watch the Olympic closing ceremony, which will be hosting coverage from 11:55am until 3pm.

The ceremony will also stream on BBC iPlayer, while the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button are providing extra coverage.

Alternatively, Eurosport 1 will also be broadcasting coverage of the closing ceremony, starting from 11:30am and ending at 4pm.

How long is the Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is scheduled to air between 12pm and 3pm on BBC One, with the ceremony expected to last for approximately three hours.

Bringing this year’s Olympics to a close, the event will watch as Tokyo hands over their Olympic responsibilities to France, who’ll be hosting the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

What happens at the Olympics closing ceremony? The theme of this year’s closing ceremony is ‘worlds we share’, with the three-hour event marking the end of a Games like no other. The ceremony usually sees the competing athletes enter the arena for a parade, accompanied by their national flag. The Japanese flag will be raised first before a performance of the country’s national anthem and artistic programme put together by the committee.

“We hope that this ceremony may be a moment for each and every one of us to think about what the future holds,” the Tokyo 2020 Olympic committee has said in a statement. The Antwerp ceremony will also take place, which will see Japan hand over the Olympic flag to the next host nation set to the Greek national anthem before the Olympic flame is distinguished.