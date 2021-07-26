Olympics athletics schedule: Tokyo 2020 athletics start date, times, events
Your complete guide to athletics at the Olympics including full schedule of when the events start, dates, times, details about each competition and more.
Athletics events are among the most iconic of every Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 is gearing up to begin the track and field events this week.
From 100m sprinters to shot put warriors, from marathon runners to triple jumpers, there’s something for everyone in the athletics and the action will be beamed live to your TV screen for 10 days straight very soon.
There are 48 medals in total up for grabs across the men’s and women’s disciplines as well as the return of the inventive mixed 4x400m relay which could be a real crowd-pleaser this time around.
Viewers who are looking to watch each and every sport from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, you can tune in for full coverage via online streaming platform discovery+
Usain Bolt, Jess Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah may no longer be competing, but watch out for a host of fresh superstars ready to etch their names in the history books.
Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among the next-gen Team GB sensations ready to step up on the biggest stage of all.
Andre De Grasse, Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin will be determined to boost their reputations from star athletes to iconic household names over the coming weeks.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with everything you need to know about athletics at the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, taking place in the summer of 2021.
When do the athletics start in the Olympics?
Athletics events start on Friday 30th July and run until Sunday 8th August.
There will be 10 complete days of athletics with the full range 0f track and field events coming up. Medal finals will take place throughout each of the days.
Check out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2020 or see Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.
Sir Chris Hoy, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Matthew Pinsent and Dame Jess Ennis-Hill are among the stars we have to being their esteemed opinions, so don’t miss what they have to say.
What events are in Olympics athletics?
100m
Women: Heats (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 31st July)
Men: Prelims (morning, 31st Jul), Heats (evening, 31st Jul), Finals (evening, 1st Aug)
200m
Women: Heats (evening, 2nd Jul), Finals (evening, 3rd Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 3rd Aug), Finals (evening, 4th Aug)
400m
Women: Heats (morning, 3rd Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 1st Aug), Finals (evening, 5th Aug)
800m
Women: Heats (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 3rd Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 31st Jul), Finals (evening, 4th Aug)
1500m
Women: Heats (morning, 2nd Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 3rd Aug), Finals (evening, 7th Aug)
5000m
Women: Heats (evening, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 2nd Aug)
Men: Heats (evening, 3rd Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
10,000m
Women: Evening, 7th Aug
Men: Evening, 30th Jul
110m hurdles
Women: Heats (morning, 31st Jul), Finals (morning, 2nd Aug)
Men: Heats (evening, 3rd Jul), Finals (morning, 5th Aug)
400m hurdles
Women: Heats (morning, 31st Jul), Finals (morning, 4th Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (morning, 3rd Aug)
3000m steeplechase
Women: Heats (morning, 1st Aug), Finals (evening, 4th Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 2nd Aug)
4x100m relay
Women: Heats (morning, 5th Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
Men: Heats (morning, 5th Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
4x400m relay
Women: Heats (evening, 5th Aug), Finals (evening, 7th Aug)
Men: Heats (evening, 6th Aug), Finals (evening, 7th Aug)
Mixed: Heats (evening, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 31st Jul)
Marathon
Women: Morning, 7th Aug
Men: Morning, 8th Aug
20km walk
Women: Evening, 6th Aug
Men: Evening, 5th Aug
50km walk
Men: Morning, 6th Aug
Long jump
Women: Qualifying (morning, 1st Aug), Finals (morning, 3rd Aug)
Men: Qualifying (evening, 31st July), Finals (morning, 2nd Aug)
Triple jump
Women: Qualifying (evening, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 1st Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 3rd Aug), Finals (morning, 5th Aug)
High jump
Women: Qualifying (morning, 5th Aug), Finals (evening, 7th Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 1st Aug)
Pole vault
Women: Qualifying (evening, 2nd Aug), Finals (evening, 5th Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 31st Jul), Finals (evening, 3rd Aug)
Shot put
Women: Qualifying (evening, 30th Jul), Finals (morning, 1st Aug)
Men: Qualifying (evening, 3rd Aug), Finals (morning, 5th Aug)
Discus throw
Women: Qualifying (morning, 31st Jul), Finals (evening, 2nd Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 30th Jul), Finals (evening, 31st Jul)
Javelin throw
Women: Qualifying (morning, 3rd Aug), Finals (evening, 6th Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 4th Aug), Finals (evening, 7th Aug)
Hammer throw
Women: Qualifying (morning, 1st Aug), Finals (evening, 3rd Aug)
Men: Qualifying (morning, 2nd Aug), Finals (evening, 4th Aug)
Heptathlon
Women: 4th-5th Aug
Decathlon
Men: 4th-5th Aug
Team GB athletics team/athletes competing
Team GB boast a wide and varied range of athletes competing in the track and field events at Tokyo 2020.
Expect the British female sprinters to enjoy their trip to Tokyo with Dina Asher-Smith leading the way in the individual events and a deep stable of talent to pick from in the 4x100m relay.
Laura Muir and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are the next hottest prospects to add golds to the haul of Team GB medals 2021.
We’ve listed a few names to look out for:
Dina Asher-Smith: women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m
Katarina Johnson-Thompson: women’s heptathlon
Tom Bosworth: Athletics: men’s 20km race walk
Holly Bradshaw: women’s pole vault
Adam Gemili: men’s 200m and 4x100m
Zharnel Hughes: men’s 100m and 4x100m
Richard Kilty: men’s 4x100m
Imani-Lara Lansiquot: women’s 4x100m
Andrew Pozzi: men’s 110m hurdles
Laura Muir: women’s 1,500m
Daryll Neita: women’s 100m and 4x100m
Lawrence Okoye: men’s discus
Asha Philip: women’s 100m and 4x100m
Jemma Reekie: women’s 800m
Chijindu Ujah: men’s 100m and 4x100m
Jake Wightman: men’s 1,500m
