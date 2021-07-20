What’s on at the Olympics today? Wednesday 21st July – Softball, football and more

The Olympic Games have arrived, with the first of the action occurring two days before the Opening Ceremony on Friday night.

Advertisement

The Games begin with women’s softball and women’s football events, as team sports usually span a longer timeframe due to recovery periods and the number of matches to be played.

We may still be days away from the events flooding in thick and fast but the Games are all about soaking up the sports you’ve never sat down to watch before in your life, so maybe the return of softball – and men’s baseball – is calling you!

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule of Olympic events coming up live on TV today as well as exclusive analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport.

We will endeavour to bring you extensive, up-to-date timings on events listed below, though the list is not exhaustive, with 339 medals to be won across the course of the Games.

Keep an eye out during TV coverage for timing changes, schedule reshuffles and for more events, disciplines and categories to enjoy. Every event will be shown live on Eurosport and discovery+ or across BBC TV and online platforms.

Olympics on TV – Wednesday 21st July schedule

Selected events. Times subject to change. All UK time.

Softball: first round starts (women)

From 1am

The first event of the 2020 Olympic Games will be the women’s softball competition.

Baseball is a wildly popular sport in Japan, and the women’s softball discipline could be a big draw for fans across the host nation.

Football: first round starts (women)

Team GB v Chile – 8:30am (BBC Two)

Team GB begin their adventure in the women’s football tournament with a clash against Chile in the group stages.

The men have not entered a team for the competition, meaning all eyes will be on the women, who stand a fighting chance of going all the way in this one.

Thursday 22nd July

Football: first round starts (men)

Brazil v Germany – 12:30pm (BBC Red Button)

As mentioned Team GB will only be represented by the women in the football competitions, but there will be a high standard across the men’s tournament.

Legendary full-back Dani Alves, Arsenal hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli and Spanish prodigy Pedri – the latter has only just wrapped up at Euro 2020 – are among the stars on show throughout the competition.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 23rd July

Olympics Opening Ceremony

From midnight into early hours of Saturday

Every Games needs a spectacular start. A couple of sports may have already got underway, but this is the true beginning of the Olympics in 2021, the moment the world has been waiting for.

It’s sure to be a spectacle like no other in Tokyo as the flame is lit and athletes enter the Olympic Stadium for their first glimpse of the weeks of excitement to come.

Archery: competition starts

From 1am

A classic Olympic sport, archery is one of those events that many won’t keep track of in between Games, but once it comes around in the Olympics, everyone is fully onboard.

The competition begins with a huge array of stars aiming to make early strides towards gold medals being draped around them.

Rowing: heats start

From 2:30am

Team GB’s range of top rowing talents will kick-start their charge for glory in this one as the rowing gets underway prior to the Opening Ceremony.

However, it is an inexperienced squad selected for Britain, with just eight of the 45 British rowers heading to Tokyo having experience of prior Olympics.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.