Diving at the Olympics: GB team, rules and types of dive

Tom Daley has become synonymous with diving over the past decade or so and Team GB has confirmed he will be on the roster again at this year’s Games.

Advertisement

The athlete and television personality will compete in synchronised diving events with Matty Lee, in the hope of securing that coveted Olympic gold medal.

His is the most famous name on a strong list of contenders from Team GB, including 17-year-old rising star Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and current British champion James Heatly.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, including Team GB athletes, events, rules and more.

When is diving at the Olympics?

Diving runs between Sunday 25th July until Saturday 7th August.

The first four days are made up of the synchronised events, with medals each day. After that, it’s the turn of the individuals.

Check out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2020 or see Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.

Sir Chris Hoy, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Matthew Pinsent and Dame Jess Ennis-Hill are among the stars we have to being their esteemed opinions, so don’t miss what they have to say.

When did diving become an Olympic sport?

Diving became an Olympic sport at the third modern event, which was held in 1904 in St Louis, Missouri, although the specific events were inconsistent until Amsterdam 1928.

Women have been competing in diving events since Stockholm 1912.

Which Team GB athletes are in Tokyo 2020?

In March 2021, Team GB announced that it would be bringing 15 divers to Tokyo’s Olympic Games, with superstar Tom Daley among the names confirmed for the line-up.

Daley will be competing in synchronised events, having won a bronze medal at Rio 2016 for a strong showing with diving partner Daniel Goodfellow.

Among the other top contenders for Team GB are current British champion James Heatly and European and Commonwealth champion Grace Reid.

The squad has a mix of established and fresh talent, with 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix being the youngest addition, set to compete in the women’s 10m platform dive.

Here’s the Team GB diving squad in full:

James Heatly – 3m

– 3m Daniel Goodfellow – 3m, 3m Synchro

– 3m, 3m Synchro Jack Laugher – 3m Synchro

– 3m Synchro Matthew Dixon – 10m

– 10m Noah Williams – 10m

– 10m Tom Daley – 10m Synchro

– 10m Synchro Matty Lee – 10m Synchro

– 10m Synchro Maria Papworth Burrell – 3m

– 3m Scarlett Mew Jensen – 3m

– 3m Grace Reid – 3m Synchro

– 3m Synchro Katherine Torrance – 3m Synchro

– 3m Synchro Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix – 10m (10m Synchro reserve)

– 10m (10m Synchro reserve) Robyn Birch – 10m

– 10m Lois Toulson – 10m Synchro

– 10m Synchro Eden Cheng – 10m Synchro

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What are the types of dives at the Olympics?

The two types of dives featured at the Olympic Games are referred to as “springboard” and “platform”.

Springboard events use a three-metre long flexible diving board that allows athletes to fling themselves into the air, performing acrobatic stunts on their way down to the water.

In contrast, platform dives are taken from a solid platform positioned 10 metres above the ground.

Tokyo 2020 will include the following diving events, with a grand total of 8 medals on offer:

3m springboard (individual, men and women)

(individual, men and women) 10m platform (individual, men and women)

(individual, men and women) Synchronised 3m springboard (paired, men and women)

(paired, men and women) Synchronised 10m platform (paired, men and women)

What are the rules for Olympic diving?

The rules for Olympic diving vary depending on the event. Check out our full rundown below:

3m springboard

Six dives for men

Five dives for women

No limit on difficulty of dives

One dive from each category (forward, back, inward, reverse, twisting)

Women may not repeat a dive

Men may repeat one category for their sixth dive

10m platform

Six dives for men

Five dives for women

No limit on difficulty of dives

For men, one dive from each category (forward, back, inward, reverse, twisting, armstand)

No category can be repeated for neither men nor women

Synchronised springboard and platform

Six dives for men

Five dives for women

First two dives assigned difficulty rating of 2.0

All subsequent dives have no limit on difficulty

Dives must be completed from at least four categories, including one forward

Forward dive cannot be taken from standing position if using springboard

Men cannot use a category more than once

Radio Times Olympics Special issue is on sale now.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.