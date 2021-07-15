The Radio Times logo
On sale Tuesday 20 July 2021

The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games are around the corner!

Next week’s Radio Times is an Olympics special issue – with a complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide including how to watch the Games on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio; exclusive features and interviews with gold-medal winning athletes and experts; and listings for all the unmissable moments across the BBC and Eurosport, plus a comprehensive timetable of LIVE events!

How to buy your Radio Times Olympics special issue

As well as in store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times Olympics issue online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

You can also download our digital edition and get instant access to our Olympics issue on your chosen device, click here for more information.

Click here for more on print subscription.

If you’re looking for something to watch now, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

