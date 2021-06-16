How to watch Olympics 2020 opening ceremony – date, time and who’s performing

After being postponed and rescheduled for the first time in history, the Tokyo Olympics are set to finally go ahead this year following the return of live sport.

The event will still retain the Tokyo 2020 name for branding and marketing purposes, referring to the original July 2020 start date, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Olympics are best known as an international celebration of sport, there’s no denying that one of the most-watched events and clear highlights is the always star-studded and prestigious opening ceremony.

The London 2012 effort is still held in high regard, but what can we expect from Japan? Here’s everything you need to know about Tokyo’s Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.

When is the Olympics 2020 opening ceremony?

The Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will officially kick off the international competition at the Japan National Stadium on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 12pm UK time.

How to watch the Olympics 2020 opening ceremony in the UK

The BBC and Eurosport have the rights to broadcast the Olympics this year.

As well as being broadcast live on BBC One, the opening ceremony will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with extra coverage on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The opening ceremony will also be available to view on Eurosport. You can add a Eurosport subscription to your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, or get access to the Eurosport Player direct for £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video with a 7-day free trial.

Who’s performing at the Olympics 2020 opening ceremony?

Performers for the event are yet to be announced, but previous Japanese Olympic opening ceremonies have celebrated ancient Japanese culture as well as themes of international peace. There is rumoured to be a bigger focus on the country’s technology and popular culture this time around, however – with previous Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dressing up as Mario during the handover segment of the Rio 2016 closing ceremony.

The famous gaming plumber is expected to take centre stage during the 2020 opening ceremony, along with other animated characters such as Hello Kitty and Hatsune Miku, with real-life performers rumoured to include musician Ryuichi Sakamoto and pop-rock band Southern All Stars.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games released the Basic Policy in 2017, which outlined that the concept of the opening and closing ceremonies will be based upon themes of peace, co-existence, reconstruction, the future, Japan and Tokyo, the athletes and involvement.

Producer Marco Balich has also said that the coronavirus crisis will be referenced at some point during the ceremony, and in December 2020 then Chief Creative Hiroshi Sasaki hinted that plans for a flashy, extravagant ceremony would be simplified in line with the trials of the pandemic.

However, all the traditional opening ceremony proceedings are expected to go ahead, including welcoming speeches, hoisting of the flags and the parade of athletes, with teams entering in alphabetical order based on the names of countries in the Japanese language for the first time.

Olympics 2020 opening ceremony TV schedule

While a TV schedule has not yet been officially announced, the Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will almost certainly be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Eurosport will also likely air the event on Eurosport Channel 1, with the network usually launching extra Olympic ‘pop-up’ channels for Sky, BT and Virgin customers as the multi-sport competition begins. Fans can also stream the opening ceremony through online channels on the Eurosport Player, which is also available as an add-on via Amazon Prime.

