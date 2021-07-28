Golf at the Olympics: TV schedule, how to watch today’s matches

Golf kicks off at the Olympics 2020 five years after its grand return in Rio 2016 – following a 112-year absence from the Games – but the reigning men’s champion won’t be there to defend his gold medal.

British star Justin Rose walked away with the top honour in Brazil but has failed to qualify for the tournament, as have silver and bronze medallists Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club will host the men’s and women’s events over the coming days and weeks, with golf set to draw plenty of interest as some of the finest players in the world convene to do battle for supremacy.

Five of the top 10 male players in the world will feature, including No.3 Justin Thomas and No.10 Rory McIlroy, though No.1 Jon Rahm and maverick star Bryson DeChambeau have both tested positive for COVID and have been replaced by Patrick Reed for USA and Im Sung-jae for South Korea.

In the women’s game, it’s an incredibly strong field, with the entire top 15 players in the world all featuring, including top-ranked star Nelly Korda.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full guide to watching golf at the Olympics including times, dates and a full TV information for the women’s and men’s tournaments. Plus check out what’s on with our guide to the Olympics on TV today.

When is golf at the Olympics?

The men’s and women’s golf tournaments at the Olympics will be held back-to-back, starting with the men on Thursday 29th July running until Sunday 1st August – a traditional four-day event.

The women’s event runs from Wednesday 4th August until Saturday 7th August.

Check out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2020 or see Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.

Sir Chris Hoy, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Matthew Pinsent and Dame Jess Ennis-Hill are among the stars we have to being their esteemed opinions, so don’t miss what they have to say.

Which golf players are at the Olympics?

We’ve already mentioned a few of the big names in Tokyo, but here are the top 10 ranked players in both the men’s and women’s tournaments:

Men’s tournament

Justin Thomas (United States) Collin Morikawa (United States) Xander Schauffele (United States) Patrick Reed (United States) Rory McIlroy (Ireland) Viktor Hovland (Norway) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Paul Casey (Great Britain) Abraham Ancer (Mexico) Im Sung-jae

Women’s tournament

Nelly Korda (United States) Ko Jin-young (South Korea) Inbee Park (South Korea) Kim Sei-young (South Korea) Danielle Kang (United States) Kim Hyo-joo (South Korea) Brooke Henderson (Canada) Yuka Saso (Philippines) Lexi Thompson (United States) Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

How to watch golf at the Olympics

Each day of golf will begin at 11:30pm in both the men’s and women’s tournaments and run into the early hours of the next morning.

You can tune in to watch the golf on an array of platforms including BBC iPlayer, Eurosport Player and discovery+. Certain rounds may also be shown on BBC’s TV channels should the drama dictate a schedule change, so keep an eye out for announcements throughout the tournament.

Golf at Olympics – TV schedule

All UK time.

Men’s tournament

Thursday 29th July – Round 1 (11:30pm)

Friday 30th July – Round 2 (11:30pm)

Saturday 31st July – Round 3 (11:30pm)

Sunday 1st July – Round 4 (11:30pm)

Women’s tournament

Wednesday 4th August – Round 1 (11:30pm)

Thursday 5th August – Round 2 (11:30pm)

Friday 6th August – Round 3 (11:30pm)

Saturday 7th August – Round 4 (11:30pm)

