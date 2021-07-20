Rowing at the Olympics: GB team, rules, events and best times

Rowing isn’t all about the Oxford v Cambridge boat race, you know?

But it’s no surprise that Team GB are pretty good at winning medals when it comes to rowing at the Olympic Games.

In fact, rowing is the only sport Great Britain have won gold in at every Games since 1984 – and they won five medals (three gold, two silver) at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Team GB have also won the men’s coxless four five times in a row since Sydney 2000.

RadioTimes.com has broken down everything you need to know about rowing, from which events there are to how many Team GB athletes are competing.

When is rowing at the Olympics?

Rowing runs between Friday 23rd July until Friday 30th July.

Medal finals will take place from the halfway stage of the eight days of competition, with the first rowing medal to be won on Tuesday 27th July.

Check out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2020 or see Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.

Sir Chris Hoy, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Matthew Pinsent and Dame Jess Ennis-Hill are among the stars we have to being their esteemed opinions, so don’t miss what they have to say.

How many rowing events are there at the Olympics?

The Olympics 2020 rowing competitions take place between 23rd and 30th July at the Sea Forest Waterway (Central Breakwater) in Tokyo Bay.

There are 14 medal events with seven each for both men and women in identical boat classes:

Single sculls

Coxless pair

Double sculls

Leightweight double sculls

Coxless four

Quadruple sculls

Eight

What are the best rowing times in each event?

The world best times below are set over the international rowing distance of 2000m.

Women’s Single Sculls

7:07.71 – Bulgaria

Men’s Single Sculls

6:30.74 – New Zealand

Women’s Double Sculls

6:37.31 – Australia

Men’s Double Sculls

5:59.72 – Croatia

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

6:43.79 – Netherlands

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

6:05.36 – South Africa

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

6:06.84 – Germany

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

5:32.26 – Ukraine

Women’s Pair

6:49.08 – New Zealand

Men’s Pair

6:08.50 – New Zealand

Women’s Four

6:14.36 – New Zealand

Men’s Four

5:37.86 – Great Britain

Women’s Eight

5:54.16 – United States

Men’s Eight

4.59.8 – Germany

Which Team GB athletes will compete in Olympic 2020 rowing?

Team GB’s rowing contingent consists of 45 rowers – 24 women and 21 men.

Eight of the group are returning Olympians with the other 37 making their Olympic debuts this summer.

Thomas Barras: Men’s quadruple sculls (M4x)

Jack Beaumont: Men’s quadruple sculls (M4x)

Karen Bennett: Women’s four (W4-)

Chloe Brew: Women’s eight (W8+)

Joshua Bugajski: Men’s eight (M8+)

Sholto Carnegie: Men’s four (M4-)

John Collins: Men’s double sculls (M2x)

Oliver Cook: Men’s four (M4-)

Emily Craig: Lightweight women’s double sculls (LW2x)

Jacob Dawson: Men’s eight (M8+)

Katherine Douglas: Women’s eight (W8+)

Rebecca Edwards: Women’s eight (W8+)

Charles Elwes: Men’s eight (M8+)

Henry Fieldman (cox): Men’s eight (M8+)

Emily Ford: Women’s eight (W8+)

Thomas Ford: Men’s eight (M8+)

Fiona Gammond: Women’s eight (W8+)

Thomas George: Men’s eight (M8+)

Rory Gibbs: Men’s four (M4-)

Helen Glover: Women’s pair (W2-)

Lucy Glover: Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x)

Imogen Grant: Lightweight women’s double sculls (LW2x)

Angus Groom: Men’s quadruple sculls (M4x)

Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne: Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x)

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne: Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x)

Matilda Horn (cox): Women’s eight (W8+)

Harry Leask: Men’s quadruple sculls (M4x)

Rowan McKellar: Women’s four (W4-)

Caragh McMurtry: Women’s eight (W8+)

Rebecca Muzerie: Women’s eight (W8+)

Sara Parfett: Women’s eight (W8+)

Matthew Rossiter: Men’s four (M4-)

James Rudkin: Men’s eight (M8+)

Mohamed Sbihi: Men’s eight (M8+)

Hannah Scott: Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x)

Rebecca Shorten: Women’s four (W4-)

Polly Swann: Women’s pair (W2-)

Harriet Taylor: Women’s four (W4-)

Graeme Thomas: Men’s double sculls (M2x)

Victoria Thornley: Women’s single sculls (W1x)

Oliver Wynne-Griffith: Men’s eight (M8+)

