Rugby sevens at the Olympics: GB team and rules

Rugby sevens is the closest thing rugby union and rugby league fans will get to ‘normal’ rugby at the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.

While New Zealand, known as the All Blacks (men) and the Black Ferns (women), often tend to dominate the 15-a-side game in world rugby, Fiji (men) and Australia (women) are the defending Olympic champions heading into Tokyo.

Rugby sevens takes place between July 26th and July 31st at the Tokyo Stadium.

There will be two matches a day over six days with the men’s competition taking place first, followed by the women’s.

There will be two matches a day over six days with the men's competition taking place first, followed by the women's.

When is rugby sevens at the Olympics?

Rugby sevens runs takes place from Monday 26th July until Saturday 31st July.

The men’s competition will run first, with two days of pool games before the medal and placing matches. The women’s contest starts on Thursday 29th and runs similarly for the last three days of the rugby sevens contests.

What are the rules of rugby sevens at the Olympics?

Rugby sevens is played on the same field of play as the 15-a-side game, with pitch dimensions that are 100m x 70m.

With fewer players on the pitch, rugby sevens is often seen as a faster-paced game with more running, more tackles and more tries.

Matches consist of 14 minutes, comprised of two seven-minute halves.

Teams are made up of three forwards and four backs, and each team may nominate and use up to five replacements during a game.

A try is worth five points, a conversion is worth two, while drop goals and penalty goals are worth three.

How to qualify for rugby sevens at the Olympics

In June, the 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams were allocated to three pools of four, according to rankings based upon performances in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and other World Rugby sanctioned tournaments over the past two years.

The top four placed teams in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019 qualified directly for Tokyo, while Japan were awarded their place as host nation.

The remaining seven teams qualified via regional tournaments and the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco.

At Tokyo 2020, both the men’s and women’s tournaments follow the same format.

Both competitions will see three pools of four lock horns. The top eight finishers go into the quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals, and a final. The losing semi-finalists play for the bronze medal.

Men’s Pools

Pool A

New Zealand

Australia

Argentina

Republic of Korea

Pool B

Great Britain

Fiji

Canada

Japan

Pool C

South Africa

USA

Kenya

Ireland

Women’s Pools

Pool A

Great Britain

New Zealand

Russian Olympic Committee

Kenya

Pool B

Canada

France

Fiji

Brazil

Pool C

Japan

Australia

USA

China

Which Team GB athletes will compete in Olympic rugby sevens?

Men

Dan Bibby: England

Alec Coombes: Edinburgh and Scotland

Alex Davis: England

Robbie Fergusson: Glasgow Warriors and Scotland

Harry Glover: England

Ben Harris: Saracens

Oliver Lindsay-Hague: England

Ross McCann: Scotland

Max McFarland: Scotland

Tom Mitchell: England

Dan Norton: England

Ethan Waddleton: England

Women

Holly Aitchison: Saracens Women and England

Abbie Brown: Loughborough Lightning and England

Abi Burton: Wasps FC Ladies and England

Deborah Fleming: Saracens Women and England

Natasha Hunt: Gloucester/Hartpury and England

Megan Jones: Wasps FC Ladies and England

Jasmine Joyce: Bristol Bears Women and Wales

Alex Matthews: Worcester Warriors Women and England

Helena Rowland: Loughborough Lightning and England

Celia Quansah: Wasps and England

Hannah Smith: Scotland

Emma Uren: Saracens Women and England

