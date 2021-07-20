Football at the Olympics: Team GB fixtures and TV schedule
Your complete guide to watching football at the Tokyo Olympics, including Team GB fixtures and a full TV schedule to enjoy every game live.
The Olympics will kick off in style two days prior to the Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony as the football tournament gets underway early.
Team GB’s are aiming to bring home gold as they enter the 12-team women’s tournament but they are absent from the 16-team men’s tournament.
If Euro 2020 hasn’t quite bridged the gap between Premier League seasons, there’s plenty of football action to soak up here.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full guide to watching football at the Olympics including Team GB fixtures and a full TV schedule for the women’s and men’s tournaments.
When is football on at the Olympics?
The football competitions at the Olympics start before the Opening Ceremony has even kicked off.
The women’s football tournament runs from Wednesday 21st July until Friday 6th August, while the men’s tournament runs from Thursday 22nd July until Saturday 7th August.
Which teams are in the football at the Olympics?
Men’s tournament
Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France
Group B
New Zealand
South Korea
Honduras
Romania
Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia
Group D
Brazil
Germany
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
Women’s tournament
Group E
Japan
Canada
Great Britain
Chile
Group F
China
Brazil
Zambia
Netherlands
Group G
Sweden
USA
Australia
New Zealand
Team GB football fixtures at Olympics
Wednesday 21st July
Group E: Great Britain v Chile (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Saturday 24th July
Group E: Japan v Great Britain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Tuesday 27th July
Group E: Canada v Great Britain (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
How to watch football at the Olympics
Every single match will be shown on Eurosport’s online platform, Eurosport Player, and discovery+.
Check out the full fixture list below which includes additional details for games on BBC platforms and Eurosport 1.
More fixtures are likely to be given specific channels as the tournament progresses, so we’ll keep this list updated.
Football at Olympics – TV schedule
All UK time.
Women’s tournament
Wednesday 21st July
Group E: Great Britain v Chile (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Group F: China v Brazil (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group G: Sweden v USA (9:30am) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo) BBC Red Button
Group E: Japan v Canada (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC Red Button
Group F: Zambia v Netherlands (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu) Eurosport 1
Group G: Australia v New Zealand (12:30pm) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Saturday 24th July
Group E: Chile v Canada (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group E: Japan v Great Britain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer
Group F: China v Zambia (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group G: Sweden v Australia (9:30am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group F: Netherlands v Brazil (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group G: New Zealand v USA (12:30pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Tuesday 27th July
Group G: New Zealand v Sweden (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group G: USA v Australia (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group E: Chile v Japan (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group E: Canada v Great Britain (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer
Group F: Netherlands v China (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group F: Brazil v Zambia (12:30pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-finals
Friday 30th July
Quarter-final 1: Runner-up of Group E v Runner-up of Group F (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group E v 3rd in Group F/G (10am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Winner of Group G v 3rd Group E/F (11am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group F v Runner-up of Group G (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Semi-finals
Monday 2nd August
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 4 v Winner of Quarter-final 1 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 v Winner of Quarter-final 3 (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Bronze medal match
Thursday 5th August
Loser of Semi-final 2 v Loser of Semi-final 1 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Gold medal match
Friday 6th August
Winner of Semi-final 2 v Winner of Semi-final 1 (11am) (National Stadium, Tokyo)
Men’s tournament
Thursday 22nd July
Group C: Egypt v Spain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group A: Mexico v France (9am) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 1
Group B: New Zealand v South Korea (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group D: Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group C: Argentina v Australia (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group A: Japan v South Africa (12pm) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Group B: Honduras v Romania (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group D: Brazil v Germany (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 1
Sunday 25th July
Group C: Egypt v Argentina (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group A: France v South Africa (9am) (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
Group B: New Zealand v Honduras (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group D: Brazil v Ivory Coast (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group C: Australia v Spain (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group A: Japan v Mexico (12pm) (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
Group B: Romania v South Korea (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group D: Saudi Arabia v Germany (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Wednesday 28th July
Group D: Saudi Arabia v Brazil (9am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group D: Germany v Ivory Coast (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group B: Romania v New Zealand (9:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group B: South Korea v Honduras (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group C: Australia v Egypt (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group C: Spain v Argentina (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group A: South Africa v Mexico (12pm) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group A: France v Japan (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 31st July
Quarter-final 1: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (10am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D v Runner-up of Group C (11am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group B v Runner of Group A (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 3rd August
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 v Winner of Quarter-final 4 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 v Winner of Quarter-final 1 (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Bronze medal match
Friday 6th August
Loser of semi-final 2 v Loser of semi-final 1 (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Gold medal match
Saturday 7th August
Winner of semi-final 2 v Winner of semi-final 1 (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
