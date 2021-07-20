Football at the Olympics: Team GB fixtures and TV schedule

The Olympics will kick off in style two days prior to the Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony as the football tournament gets underway early.

Advertisement

Team GB’s are aiming to bring home gold as they enter the 12-team women’s tournament but they are absent from the 16-team men’s tournament.

If Euro 2020 hasn’t quite bridged the gap between Premier League seasons, there’s plenty of football action to soak up here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full guide to watching football at the Olympics including Team GB fixtures and a full TV schedule for the women’s and men’s tournaments.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is football on at the Olympics?

The football competitions at the Olympics start before the Opening Ceremony has even kicked off.

The women’s football tournament runs from Wednesday 21st July until Friday 6th August, while the men’s tournament runs from Thursday 22nd July until Saturday 7th August.

Which teams are in the football at the Olympics?

Men’s tournament

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

Women’s tournament

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

Team GB football fixtures at Olympics

Wednesday 21st July

Group E: Great Britain v Chile (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Saturday 24th July

Group E: Japan v Great Britain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Tuesday 27th July

Group E: Canada v Great Britain (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

How to watch football at the Olympics

Every single match will be shown on Eurosport’s online platform, Eurosport Player, and discovery+.

Check out the full fixture list below which includes additional details for games on BBC platforms and Eurosport 1.

More fixtures are likely to be given specific channels as the tournament progresses, so we’ll keep this list updated.

Football at Olympics – TV schedule

All UK time.

Women’s tournament

Wednesday 21st July

Group E: Great Britain v Chile (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group F: China v Brazil (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: Sweden v USA (9:30am) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo) BBC Red Button

Group E: Japan v Canada (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC Red Button

Group F: Zambia v Netherlands (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu) Eurosport 1

Group G: Australia v New Zealand (12:30pm) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Saturday 24th July

Group E: Chile v Canada (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group E: Japan v Great Britain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer

Group F: China v Zambia (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: Sweden v Australia (9:30am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group F: Netherlands v Brazil (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: New Zealand v USA (12:30pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Tuesday 27th July

Group G: New Zealand v Sweden (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: USA v Australia (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group E: Chile v Japan (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group E: Canada v Great Britain (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer

Group F: Netherlands v China (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group F: Brazil v Zambia (12:30pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-finals

Friday 30th July

Quarter-final 1: Runner-up of Group E v Runner-up of Group F (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group E v 3rd in Group F/G (10am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner of Group G v 3rd Group E/F (11am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group F v Runner-up of Group G (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Monday 2nd August

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 4 v Winner of Quarter-final 1 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 v Winner of Quarter-final 3 (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Bronze medal match

Thursday 5th August

Loser of Semi-final 2 v Loser of Semi-final 1 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Gold medal match

Friday 6th August

Winner of Semi-final 2 v Winner of Semi-final 1 (11am) (National Stadium, Tokyo)

Men’s tournament

Thursday 22nd July

Group C: Egypt v Spain (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group A: Mexico v France (9am) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 1

Group B: New Zealand v South Korea (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group D: Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group C: Argentina v Australia (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group A: Japan v South Africa (12pm) (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group B: Honduras v Romania (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group D: Brazil v Germany (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 1

Sunday 25th July

Group C: Egypt v Argentina (8:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group A: France v South Africa (9am) (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Group B: New Zealand v Honduras (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group D: Brazil v Ivory Coast (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group C: Australia v Spain (11:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group A: Japan v Mexico (12pm) (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Group B: Romania v South Korea (12pm) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group D: Saudi Arabia v Germany (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Wednesday 28th July

Group D: Saudi Arabia v Brazil (9am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group D: Germany v Ivory Coast (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group B: Romania v New Zealand (9:30am) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group B: South Korea v Honduras (9:30am) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group C: Australia v Egypt (12pm) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group C: Spain v Argentina (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group A: South Africa v Mexico (12pm) (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group A: France v Japan (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 31st July

Quarter-final 1: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (9am) (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (10am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D v Runner-up of Group C (11am) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group B v Runner of Group A (12pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 3rd August

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 v Winner of Quarter-final 4 (9am) (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 v Winner of Quarter-final 1 (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Bronze medal match

Friday 6th August

Loser of semi-final 2 v Loser of semi-final 1 (12pm) (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Gold medal match

Saturday 7th August

Winner of semi-final 2 v Winner of semi-final 1 (12:30pm) (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.