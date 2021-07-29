Trampoline at the Olympics: GB team, rules and who the best in the world is

This summer the world’s best athletes will gather to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – and among the disciplines showcased will be the relatively new trampolining.

However, there’s already plenty of precedent for British fans to tune in and get behind the Team GB trampolinists, following a silver medal win at the most recent Rio Olympics.

Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page (and Britain’s first ever female trampolinist to clinch an Olympic medal) is returning to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and hoping to repeat her success.

“The podium will be firmly in her sights for Tokyo,” said Team GB chef de mission Mark England in a statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics.

When is trampoline at the Olympics?

Trampoline gymnastics begins with the women’s event and final on Friday 30th July and the men’s on Saturday 31st July.

When did trampoline become an Olympic sport?

Trampolining became an Olympic sport for the first time at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Which Team GB athletes are in Tokyo?

Bryony Page and Laura Gallagher are representing Great Britain in trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics.

Page previously became the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in trampolining, when she won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

How to qualify for trampolining

Trampolinists can secure their place at an Olympic Games by scoring highly in the World Cup rankings.

For example, Bryony Page came fourth at the 2020-2021 World Cup rankings, thus securing her place in Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics.

Her teammate Gallagher came sixth in the 2019 World Cup rankings, and will be making her Olympics debut later this year.

What a day!

It’s official… SO proud to be selected to represent @TeamGB at my first #OlympicGames alongside my team mate @BryonyPage1 🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/MydXVeQ7A0 — Laura Gallagher Cox (@LGallagherTra) June 10, 2021

Page said: “I’m excited, honoured and proud to have been selected for Team GB. It’s been a five-year journey since Rio and I’ve had so much support from the team around me to get through that period so to now make it to my second Games feels extra special.

“After such an amazing experience at Rio I’m just looking forward to being at a Games environment again, Team GB make you feel so special, and I can’t wait to compete again.”

What are the trampolining moves called?

There’s a long list of trampolining moves, with varying degrees of difficulty. A combination of these moves are used to create a competitive routine.

Examples of trampoline moves include: Triffis (a triple somersault with a twist), Back Somersault, Half Twist Jump, the Killer (double back somersault with four twists), and the Corkscrew.

What are the rules?

Nine judges mark each individual routine, awarding and deducting points based on several aspects of the performance.

Points are awarded for: time in flight/in the air, difficulty of routine, and execution of routine. Meanwhile, points are deducted for any errors.

The markings on the trampoline itself indicate the “jumping area”, and competitors must stay in this area or else risk losing points.

Who is the best trampolinist in the world?

Japanese trampolinist Hikaru Mori is the reigning women’s World champion, and is competing at Tokyo 2020.

Chinese trampolinist and reigning men’s World champ Gao Lei, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics 2016, will also be competing.

