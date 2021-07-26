Team GB medals 2021: How many Olympic medals has Britain won in Tokyo so far?
The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, and though there are still plenty of winners to be crowned, a fair few of the Games’ 339 events have already come to a close.
Team GB has already secured six medals, three gold, two silver and one bronze, with Adam Peaty making history as the first British swimmer to win Olympic gold two Games in a row. There are plenty of chances to nab more in the next few days. Wondering what sport to tune into next? Check out what Olympics are on TV today.
Read on to find out how many medals Team GB has won at the Tokyo Olympics so far.
Team GB medals 2021
Team GB has won five medals in the following sports:
Adam Peaty (gold) – men’s 100m breaststroke
Tom Daley & Matty Lee (gold) – men’s synchronised 10m platform
Tom Pidcock (gold) – men’s cross-country mountain biking
Alex Yee (silver) – men’s triathlon
Bradly Sinden (silver) – men’s -68kg taekwondo
Chelsie Giles (bronze) – women’s -52kg judo
What is the Team GB medal target in Tokyo?
Team GB’s funding body, UK, Sport has set Great Britain’s Tokyo medal target to between 45 and 70.
This is a considerable dip from the original target set back in 2018, which was 54 to 92 medals. UK Sport explained that the reduced broad target is a result of taking into account the “extraordinary circumstances” of the past year, and how athletes and staff have had to adapt in the build-up to the Games.
It follows on from Team GB’s stellar performance in Rio, which saw them win 67 medals, 27 of them gold. They went on to finish in second place in the medal table, with the United States beating them to the top spot and China following close behind.
Beating that record haul may be unlikely, but Team GB has plenty of medal contenders in the mix, and we’ll update this page with winners as the Games take place.
