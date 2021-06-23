Netflix gives first look at The Masked Singer-style dating show reboot Sexy Beasts

Talent shows have recently seen a major overhaul, with the likes of The Masked Singer – and its equally bonkers spin-off The Masked Dancer – captivating audiences with bizarre costumes and intricate guessing games, and now it seems it’s dating shows’ turn.

Advertisement

Netflix will be pioneering the movement with Sexy Beasts, a dating show which says “goodbye to superficial dating” and hello to rather disturbing prosthetic masks.

A group of hopefuls hailing from all over the world will be sporting these while they go on blind dates and test out their chemistry – without ever seeing the other’s face.

Take a look at the trailer to see the sort of shenanigans you can expect:

Perhaps the strangest thing about the series, which is expected to land on the streamer in July, is that it’s a reboot. A similar show originally aired in BBC Three back in 2014.

Oh, and it’s also narrated by Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

With so many dating shows making a comeback this summer, including Love Island and Netflix hit Too Hot To Handle, Sexy Beasts promises to put a spin on the beloved format.

Judging by the success of The Masked Singer, it could quickly become the dating show to beat.

Advertisement

Sexy Beasts lands on Netflix on Wednesday 21st July. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.