Clickbait season 2: Will there be another season of the Netflix thriller?

It appears that many people spent their bank holiday weekend binging through the Netflix’s latest release, as Clickbait has soared to number one on the streamer’s internal top 10.

Entourage star Adrian Grenier plays kidnapped man Nick Brewer, who appears in an online video with a grim sign that reads: “At five million views, I die.”

From that moment on, it’s down to wife Sophie (Get Out’s Betty Gabriel) and sister Pia (The Plot Against America‘s Zoe Kazan) to track down the culprit of this disturbing attack.

If the Clickbait ending has you keen to know what’s next for these characters, read on for everything we know so far about a potential second season of the Netflix thriller.

Will there be a Clickbait season two?

It’s yet to be confirmed whether Clickbait will return for a second season on Netflix, with some fans wary of its branding as a “limited series” on the streaming service.

That classification is usually reserved for shows that are not intended to run for multiple seasons, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Clickbait is doomed to be a one-and-done.

After all, star-studded HBO drama Big Little Lies was originally announced as a limited series, but went on to be renewed for a second run (while a third has been rumoured for some time).

Ultimately, the future of Clickbait will likely rest on how it is received, with some middling reviews from critics potentially counteracted by its clear popularity among Netflix subscribers.

Clickbait season two release date

If Clickbait were to be renewed for a second season, we would estimate the typical one-year production cycle to apply, pointing to a potential release date in summer/autumn 2022.

We’ll update this page with information on Clickbait’s renewal or cancellation as it comes in.

Clickbait season two cast

If Clickbait were to return for a second season, much of the main cast could reunite including Betty Gabriel, Zoe Kazan and even Adrian Grenier.

Indeed, while his character, Nick Brewer, doesn’t make it out of the first season alive, the actor has expressed an interest in continuing to explore themes raised by the hit series.

“I think a lot of what the show is about is perspectives and incentives,” he told Metro. “The device of focusing on each character and their perspective, it goes so well with what’s happening out in the real mediascape.”

“Everybody is so myopically tunnel visioned into their own perspective, they’ll believe anything that they want to believe. A lot of projection goes on, so it’s such an interesting psychological exploration of how we’re all stuck in the matrix of our media sphere.”

Co-star Gabriel added: “I personally feel like you could spend an entire season exploring each character. I think what’s really great about the show is that this perspective does bounce around, you do get to really zoom into this character’s experience in relation to this event.

“But also you see so much more about themselves and their character, and their lives. So, yeah, I think it definitely could have been more of that, much more of that. ‘There’s so many characters, there’s so much story to tell. So I think definitely [we could return for series two].”

Clickbait season two trailer

There’s no trailer for Clickbait season two just yet – we can’t even be sure it’s going to happen, after all – but we’ll keep this page up to date with news on the project.

