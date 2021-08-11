Untold on Netflix release schedule: release dates for new episodes of sports docu-series

If you love a good sports documentary, then you’re in for a treat with Untold – the latest docu-series from the creators of Netflix‘s true crime hit Wild Wild Country.

The five-parter from brothers Chapman Way and Maclain Way takes a new look at fascinating stories from the world of sport, from the infamous Pacers-Pistons NBA brawl to the athletic rise of Caitlyn Jenner.

With the release of each instalment being staggered throughout the month, here’s everything you need to know about Untold’s release schedule.

When are new episodes of Untold available on Netflix?

New episodes of Untold will arrive on Netflix every Tuesday, beginning with Malice in the Palace, which made its debut on the streamer on Tuesday 10th August.

The series appears on Netflix as five separate films – however, all are part of the Way brothers’ Untold series.

Untold episode release schedule

For the full release schedule of Untold series of sports documentaries, see below:

Untold: Malice at the Palace – Tuesday 10th August 2021

Untold: Deal with the Devil – Tuesday 17th August 2021

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner – Tuesday 24th August 2021

Untold: Crime & Penalties – Tuesday 31st August 2021

Untold: Breaking Point – Tuesday 7th September 2021

What is Untold about?

Untold is a five-part docuseries which looks at remarkable stories from the world of sport, from tennis and boxing to basketball.

Untold: Malice in the Palace

Directed by Zion’s Floyd Russ, this documentary explores the Pacers-Pistons brawl which took place in November 2004, when Indiana’s Ron Artest shoved Detroit’s Ben Wallace and a brawl broke out between the two teams and the fans.

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Directed by Lemon’s Laura Brownson, Deal with the Devil looks at the story of Christy Martin, one of the most influential female boxers of all time, who became an unlikely superstar after winning an undercard match at the Mike Tyson/Frank Bruno fight in 1996. The film follows her meteoric rise and subsequent fall when she struggled with substance abuse, domestic violence and a near-death experience.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Directed by Betty’s Crystal Moselle, this documentary explores Caitlyn Jenner’s athletic career, her ambition to compete with the 1976 Olympic decathlon and how her past career informed her decision to transition.

Untold: Crime & Penalties

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Crime & Penalties looks at UHL ice hockey team the Trashers, a minor league club bought by a trash magnate with mafia ties. When Jimmy Galante put his Mighty Ducks-obsessed teenage son AJ in charge as manager, the team took up a policy of rough play and record-breaking penalty minutes – until the FBI shut them down.

Untold: Breaking Point

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Breaking Point tells the story of Mardy Fish, a rising tennis star of the 2010’s who began to struggle with his anxiety and pulled out of the 2012 US Open as a result.

Visit our TV Guide to find something to watch tonight, or check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Don’t want to miss the latest in non-fiction news? Take a look at our Documentaries hub.