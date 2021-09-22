Dear White People season 4: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest news

The acclaimed series Dear White People returns for a fourth and final season this month – and not only that, but it will be a musical affair.

If you’ve watched the trailer and wondering if the cast is really singing in Dear White People, then yes, cast members are indeed singing (not miming) in the musical fourth season, as confirmed by star Logan Browning in an interview with Insider.

Dear White People, now on its fourth run, follows a group of black students at a fictional Ivy League university where racial tensions simmer beneath the surface.

Satirising an America that is supposedly “post-racial”, the series starred Logan Browning as Sam White, an African-American student who leads the Black Student Union and hosts an outspoken radio show that gives Dear White People its name.

The synopsis for season four reads: “Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and ’90s-inspired musical event. Sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”

The show was originally adapted from the 2014 film of the same name, which starred Tessa Thompson and Tyler James Williams. Justin Simien, who directed the film, would later create and write for the Netflix series.

Here’s everything we already know about the new season.

Dear White People season 4 release date

Dear White People season four is released on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Dear White People season 4 trailer

You can watch the official (and musical) date announcement teaser here.

Netflix previously released a short clip with some of the cast.

The renewal was announced in a FaceTime video between the core cast-members. Marque Richardson, who plays Reggie Green, is seen breaking the news to the others.

Dear White People season 4 plot

All is not right in the halls of Winchester University. In season 3, Sam and Lionel (DeRon Horton) investigate the existence of a secret society of elite black Winchester alumni, known as The Order of X.

Moses Brown (Blair Underwood) was a professor at the University, whom they discover is part of The Order. When he sexually assaults Muffy (Caitlin Carver), it is The Order who orchestrate the cover-up.

It looks like season four will reveal the truth about The Order, as Sam, Troy and Lionel look to team up to uncover and expose the shady organisation’s secrets.

As has been the case with the first three seasons, the upcoming episodes will look to balance the cloak-and-dagger conspiracy plot lines with more grounded material covering topics like racism, sexuality and the politics of academia.

Dear White People season 4 cast

Browning will reprise her role as Sam, the show’s protagonist. Actor and musician DeRon Horton plays Lionel, and Brandon P Bell plays Troy – whom he also portrayed in the film version.

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role as meth baron Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, narrated the first two seasons, and has since been introduced in the flesh as Dr. Edward Ruskins, a seemingly well-intentioned member of The Order of X.

Season 3 featured some impressive guest stars, including Yvetter Nicole Brown (Community), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) and Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav, and had previously had Avengers: Endgame’s Tessa Thompson. It’s likely Dear White People will have a few more surprises up its sleeve for its fourth and final season.

Dear White People season four will stream on Netflix from Wednesday 22nd September.