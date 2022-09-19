The focus of the latest episode was the royal wedding of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) in the Red Keep of King's Landing.

The fifth episode of House of the Dragon was full of dramatic events.

However, there are multiple sources of drama following the departure of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) from the palace, leaving Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) to search for answers about Rhaenyra.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's lover Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has a surprising reaction to her wedding, while Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) makes some bold moves himself.

Many will be wondering what will happen next to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) after the episode's cliffhanger.

**Spoiler alert for House of the Dragon**

What happens to Viserys Targaryen after House of the Dragon episode 5?

Viserys Targaryen is alive after House of the Dragon episode 5.

The chaos at the royal wedding appeared to take its toll on the King, prompting him to have nosebleeds and, ultimately, collapse after Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor exchanged their wedding vows.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen HBO

While many will be wondering if this is the end of the line for Viserys, the character will return next week in House of the Dragon episode 6, The Princess and the Queen.

The next instalment takes place 10 years after episode 5 and actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, respectively.

Paddy Considine remains in his role as King Viserys, who is now the father of four children and a grandfather to three children in the next episode.

While a decade may have passed, the question of succession will remain, as will the difficult relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower.

