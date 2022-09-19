What happens to Viserys Targaryen after House of the Dragon episode 5?
The episode ended with a huge cliffhanger for the House of the Dragon.
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon was full of dramatic events.
The focus of the latest episode was the royal wedding of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) in the Red Keep of King's Landing.
However, there are multiple sources of drama following the departure of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) from the palace, leaving Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) to search for answers about Rhaenyra.
Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's lover Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has a surprising reaction to her wedding, while Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) makes some bold moves himself.
Many will be wondering what will happen next to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) after the episode's cliffhanger.
**Spoiler alert for House of the Dragon**
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What happens to Viserys Targaryen after House of the Dragon episode 5?
Viserys Targaryen is alive after House of the Dragon episode 5.
The chaos at the royal wedding appeared to take its toll on the King, prompting him to have nosebleeds and, ultimately, collapse after Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor exchanged their wedding vows.
While many will be wondering if this is the end of the line for Viserys, the character will return next week in House of the Dragon episode 6, The Princess and the Queen.
The next instalment takes place 10 years after episode 5 and actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, respectively.
Paddy Considine remains in his role as King Viserys, who is now the father of four children and a grandfather to three children in the next episode.
While a decade may have passed, the question of succession will remain, as will the difficult relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon – where can you stream?
- House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2
- Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 1 review and reaction
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?
- When do Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy appear in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.