Meanwhile, there were some surprise shifts in the leaderboard, with some of last week's high scorers finding themselves at the bottom of the pile.

For all the highlights and crucial moments from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Week 4, check out our catch-up video above.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

This week's high-scorer was Layton, whose Cha Cha with partner Nikita Kuzmin to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston not only received the second 10 of the season, but also made Strictly history as the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha ever.

Meanwhile, Nigel came second on the leaderboard with his saucy Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo, with the judges saying his dance with Katya Jones was giving "Patrick Swayze vibes".

Shooting up the leaderboard into third place was Adam Thomas, whose impressive Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers left Anton "speechless".

Of course, it wasn't all good news for this week's celebrities – Ellie Leach's Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow saw her land in the middle of the table, while Angela Scanlon and Eddie Kadi both took a tumble down the rankings after securing high scores last week.

They finished in 11th and 12th place respectively, while Jody Cundy brought up the rear with his Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 15th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

