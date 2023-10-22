For all the highlights and key moments from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 5, you can check out our catch-up video above.

After Annabel Croft and her dance partner Johannes Radebe opened the show with a Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang, Nigel Harman impressed viewers with a foxtrot – and had a sweet message for Doctor Who star David Bradley who was there to support him.

Meanwhile, after appearing in the dreaded dance-off last week, comedian Eddie Kadi would have been hoping to bounce back with his Samba to Calm Down by Rema ft Selena Gomez, but he struggled once again and found himself bottom of the Strictly leaderboard with 24 points.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ellie Leach blew the judges away with her Paso Doble to Faithless's Insomnia, scoring her highest score so far of 37 points – including a 10 from Motsi who called it the "best show" of the season so far.

But was Layton Williams who once again stole the show as he and Nikita Kuzmin landed 39 points for his Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz, putting them top of the leaderboard once again.

Elsewhere, Angela Rippon and Bobby Brazier also both impressed the judges and sit in third and fourth place respectively as they continue to earn rave reviews.

Following all performances, the public vote opened with viewers getting a chance to vote to save their favourite contestants.

The two celebs with the lowest scores after the public vote is combined with the judges' scores will find themselves in the dance-off, after which the judges will have to decide who they want to send home.

Strictly Come Dancing returns with Hallowe'en week on Saturday 28th of October at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One.

