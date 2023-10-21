Shortly after Angela Rippon closed tonight's show with her Argentina Tango to Tangier by Sexteto Mayor, the camera cut to Elliott – who looked like he had thoroughly enjoyed the routine.

The brief appearance went down a storm with viewers at home, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter) "Good lord, a Chuckle Brother" and another musing: "Paul Chuckle in the audience. I wonder if he arrived on the Chuckmobile?"

A third fan wrote: "Paul Chuckle! Audience full of icons" while another viewer questioned why he hadn't been booked to compete in the competition, writing: "Why is Paul Chuckle in the audience and not a contestant?"

Elliott wasn't the only famous face enjoying the show live in the studio tonight, with Doctor Who star David Bradley also seen in the audience.

Bradley was there to support his friend Nigel Harman, who explained to Claudia Winkleman that the actor was "a wonderful part of my life" after he had performed a Foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – which went on to score 29 points.

At the end of tonight's episode, Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin topped the Strictly leaderboard for the second consecutive week after scoring 39 points for their Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz, with Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola just two points behind on 37.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the standings, Eddie Kadi is in danger of a second appearance in the dance-off after he scored just 24 points, with Annabel Croft also in danger after receiving a mark of 27 from the judges.

There was one less routine in tonight's show than originally planned after Amanda Abbington was forced to pull out of the episode with a medical issue.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

