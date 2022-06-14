What happened in Love Island episode 8 last night? Full recap
Here's the latest from the Love Island villa.
Published:
ITV2’s Love Island continued, with new boy Jacques making himself at home in the Love Island villa.
After clearing the air with his ex Gemma, he took the opportunity to chat to some of the other girls.
For the rest of the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up, things were moving fast as Amber and Dami headed on a date, and Indiyah and Ikenna shared their first kiss.
But for one girl, it would be the end of the road, as a shock dumping was revealed.
Didn’t get to tune in last night? Here’s everything that happened on Love Island, including how to watch Love Island season 8 on catch-up.
What happened in Love Island episode 8 last night?
After enjoying dates earlier in the day with Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne, Jacques O’Neill turned his attention to the other girls – in particular Tasha Ghouri.
As they watched from afar, Luca Bish asked Andrew Le Page if he was bothered by their conversation, to which he responded: “No,” causing quite a stir as word got back to Tasha. Andrew explained to Dami Hope that he didn’t mean it in a rude way, and tried to clear the air with Tasha, but was it too late?
Later that evening, Indiyah Polack chatted to Ikenna Ekwonna about being laid back, before planting a big kiss on his lips.
The next day, Dami and Amber Beckford were sent on a date of tennis, and despite their poor skills, these two were still playing for the love of the game.
Following the match, they sat down for some drinks and strawberries, as they chatted about their future. They ended the date with a kiss and headed back to the villa.
That evening, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu got very cosy, as they shared another kiss on the sofas. And love was certainly in the air as Luca Bish and Gemma Owen had their first kiss.
While Paige chatted to the other girls about her feelings for Jacques, Afia could be seen talking to the new bombshell, who thanked her for making him feel welcome.
However, things were about to change, as the islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.
As the only single guy, Jacques was asked to choose who he wanted to couple up with out of single girls Afia and Paige. As he looked on at the two girls, Jacques revealed that he wanted to couple up with Paige, meaning Afia would be leaving the villa.
But, as one door closes, another opens, with a preview for Tuesday night’s episode revealing two new bombshells in the form of Jay Younger and Remi Lambert.
And it looks like there could be trouble in paradise for Luca and Gemma, after the dressage rider, 19, expressed some interest in her ex Jacques…
Love Island 2022 couples
As of episode 8, the Love Island couples are:
Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Dami Hope and Amber Beckford
Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
