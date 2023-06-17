Also on Friday's episode, Jess Harding became a hot commodity in the villa, or 'bitcoin' girl as Whitney Adebayo put it, with three boys now after her.

Love Island ended with two of this year's islanders being dumped from the villa. Following the public vote, the Love Island 2023 contestants were told to gather around the fire pit, at which point it was revealed that viewers had been voting for their favourite girl and boy, and those with the fewest votes would be at risk of going home - but as usual, there was a twist, as the safe islanders then had to decide which boy and which girl to send home.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 12 recap

Jess returned from her date with new boy Scott van der Sluis to find out that Sammy Root had been chatting to Leah Taylor the whole time she'd been gone. She decide to pull Sammy for a chat, and he told her that while he found Leah attractive, her chat wasn't as good as Jess's and he was looking for a girlfriend who he constantly laughs with.

Following Jess and Sammy's conversation, Mitchel Taylor decided to make his move on Jess, telling her that during the football challenge, he realised that he fancied her. The revelation shocked Jess, who couldn't help laughing, but said she'd be open to getting to know him.

Mitch then chatted to the boys and it seemed Sammy could be feeling a little threatened.

That evening, Scott decided to speak to Catherine Agbaje. She admitted that she's not closed off and they bonded over both living in Ireland.

The next morning, Tyrique Hyde got on job as he attempted to get things back on track with Ella Thomas. This saw him roping in Mehdi Edno to help him make a breakfast for her. As they sat down to eat, he told her she looked nice, at which point she said he could come up with a better compliment than that.

"What do you want me to say, 'You're an absolute weapon!'" he asked, to which she said yes - lol.

During the day, Scott got talking to Leah, Whitney, and Molly Marsh, but it was Catherine who he really seemed keen on, as they chatted for a second time.

Mitch decided to pull Jess for another chat, and appeared to hint that Sammy might not be telling the truth about his feelings for Leah.

Later in the day, Scott pulled Ella for a chat to see where her head was at. She said she's open, but she'd need to know for sure that the bombshell was interested in her, and only her, to have her head turned from Ty. Following the conversation, Ty told her she had 48 hours to decide if she wanted to crack on with him or Scott - ouch!

The islanders then received a text, telling them to gather around the fire pit.

They were told that the public had been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy. Charlotte Sumner, Leah, and Catherine had received the fewest votes for the girls. While, Zachariah Noble, Sammy and André Furtado were the least favourite amongst the boys. All six islanders were therefore at risk of being dumped.

The safe islanders then learned that they'd have to decide which boy and girl would be going home.

After deliberating, the islanders revealed that Charlotte and André would be going home, as they felt the others had more potential love interests in the villa.

