Season 10 of Love Island is here, and what a season it's been so far.

So, what better way to unpack all the Love Island drama than with our very own companion show, the Love Island Lowdown.

Back for a new season, here, Grace Henry and Katie Ryce pick apart season 10 so far.

Starting with the first segment, Can I Pull You For a Catch Up, Grace and Katie talk about all that's been happening in the villa, particularly how chaotic it's been with all the love triangles and squares.

As you Love Island fans will already know, Molly Marsh was originally coupled up with Mitchel Taylor, but soon developed feelings for Zachariah Noble, who was with Catherine Agbaje.

However, new girl Charlotte Sumner stole him away at the next recoupling, and Mitch recoupled with Molly despite her admitting that she wanted to explore things with Zach.

Mitch and Zach on Love Island. ITV

Following the recoupling, Mitchel told Zach that he saved Molly for him, but minutes later he was telling Molly that he wanted to be with her – confusing (or like Mehdi Edno says, "bonkers").

With the topic of love triangles going on, talk soon turned to Ella Thomas, Tyrique and Leah Taylor, followed by a quick shoutout to Ruchee Gurung, as she became the second islander to be dumped.

Grace and Katie then went on to the second segment, Factor 50 Forecast, looking at whether Mitch will finally move on from Molly, who Zach will pick, and Thursday night's drama, as a preview for the episode showed Jess Harding in tears after arguing with Catherine.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.