What happened in Love Island episode 5 last night? Full recap

ITV2's Love Island continued last night (Friday, 10th June), with the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up cracking on.

The islanders then received a text stating that there'd be a recoupling, and the girl not chosen would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

But, the biggest shock of the episode came from Liam Llewellyn, who quit the show after just four days.

Missed last night's episode? Here's a full recap of what happened on Love Island last night, including how to watch Love Island on catch up.

What happened in Love Island episode 5 last night?

Liam Llewellyn left the Love Island villa ITV

After watching Gemma Owen and Luca chat on the balcony, it's safe to say Davide wasn't pleased. He quickly pulled Gemma for a chat and questioned them about their conversation. The dressage rider, 19, admitted that she also wanted to get to know Luca.

Davide then spoke to Luca and despite Luca apologising, he felt that the fishmonger should have been informed first that he was interested in Gemma.

Over on a day bed, Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna chatted about their relationship, and he said he wanted to be friends first, before revealing in the Beach Hut that he was going to treat her like one of his "boys" first - very interesting dating tactic!

After a conversation with Gemma, Paige Thorne revealed to some of the other girls that she was feeling quite sad about the recent events in the villa.

The next day, the islanders received a text saying that there'd be a recoupling, where the boys would choose who they wanted to be with. The person not chosen would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Following the message, Liam Llewellyn gathered all the islanders around the fire pit, as he revealed how he's been feeling.

The 22-year-old admitted that he doesn't feel he's been his 100 per cent self in the villa and as a result, would be leaving. The speech made Gemma feel guilty and she decided to pull him for a chat before he left.

The islanders said their goodbyes to Liam and prepared for the first recoupling of the series.

While most of the girls continued to relax, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu got to work, telling Afia Tonkmor to go and speak to Ikenna, while she distracted Indiyah. Ekin-Su then joined Davide at the gym, resulting in some very odd scenes, as he grunted while squatting with her on his shoulders.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With all the contestants now gathered around the fire pit, it was time for the boys to reveal who they wanted to couple up with. First was Dami Hope, who picked Amber Beckford after the public matched them together. Next was Ikenna, who also chose his original partner Indiyah, followed by Andrew Le page, who picked model Tasha Ghouri.

It was now time for Luca to make his decision. Despite being coupled up with Paige, Luca chose to be in a new couple with Gemma, leaving her current partner Davide to choose between Paige, Ekin-Su, and Afia.

In the end Davide chose Ekin-Su, saying that she was able to see beyond his "perfect body" - ok then!

ITV

That left Afia and Paige vulnerable, leading many to believe that they'd be going home. However, as Liam left earlier, the girls received a text saying that no more contestants would be going home, along with the hashtag: "Good things come to those who wait."

Could that "good thing" be the new bombshell arriving on Sunday's episode? In a preview of the next episode, the show teased a new boy, who appears to be Gemma Owen's "ex"...

Sounds like things are about to get very heated!

Advertisement

Love Island 2022 couples

Following the first recoupling, the new Love Island couples are:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish ITV

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ITV

Dami Hope and Amber Beckford

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope ITV

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna ITV

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page