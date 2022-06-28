What happened in Love Island episode 22 last night? Full recap

Following a chat with Dami Hope and Gemma, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu decided to relay the conversation to the rest of the villa, however her message might have got a little lost in translation.

It looked like there could trouble in paradise for Luca Bish and Gemma Owen , as Love Island continued on ITV2 last night.

What happened in Love Island episode 22 last night?

It was looking like a pretty chilled day in the villa - that is, until Ekin-Su decided to share a private conversation she had been having with Dami, Gemma and Indiyah Polack.

As they sat on a day bed, Dami decided that he was going to "read" the minds of his fellow islanders, starting with Gemma. He said that he could tell the dressage rider, 19, was smitten with Luca, but if a guy came in who was more suited to her, she would be interested in getting to know him. Gemma agreed, and then Dami asked that this conversation be kept between them.

Despite agreeing to keep it a secret, Ekin-Su immediately got up and went over to Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne to share what she'd just heard. However, her version of events were a little different to the original story.

The actress, 27, revealed that she was "surprised" to hear that Gemma's head could be "turned" if another boy came into the villa, causing Jacques to get annoyed as he admitted he was going to tell Luca.

Paige thought it would be best to speak to Gemma first just to clarify, but Gemma wasn't best pleased that Ekin-Su had done the one thing they'd all agreed not to do.

Taking Ekin-Su aside, Gemma and Dami asked why she'd gone off and told the others, at which point she insisted that she hadn't done anything wrong, saying they weren't her words but Dami's.

Clearly annoyed, Gemma then told Ekin-Su to 'keep her nose out of other people's business' before storming off.

By now, word had got back to Luca and he wasn't happy. He chatted to Gemma and she tried to explain that her words had been misconstrued. Luca then called Ekin-Su over and admitted that he wasn't happy and thought she was just trying to cause drama.

Speaking of drama, Jacques got annoyed because Paige didn't wrap up her conversation with Jay Younger in the kitchen as soon as he'd have liked and left him sitting by the pool with his mic off and shoes untied.

As she chatted to Jay and Tasha Ghouri in the kitchen, he ranted to Dami, Indiyah and Antigoni Buxton. Paige finally came over to join him by the bean bags, but he went off on her, causing her to leave. He later apologised to her for his actions, and that evening, Paige told Jay that she didn't want to get to know him romantically as she was fixed on Jacques.

Also that evening, Tasha opened up to Charlie Radnedge and admitted she was happy with Andrew Le Page and didn't want to crack on with anyone else.

Up on the terrace, Andrew gushed that he could "see a future" with Tasha.

Sounds like we might be needing Casa Amor to really put these relationships to the test!

