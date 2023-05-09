Live coverage of this event has now concluded

The first Eurovision 2023 semi-final is upon us, with 15 acts set to perform tonight at the Liverpool Arena.

This year, 37 countries are taking part in the 67th annual song competition. With the Big Five, including the UK's Eurovision entry Mae Muller, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain going straight through to Saturday's Eurovision 2023 final, there are only 20 spaces up for grabs for the Eurovision 2023 contestants taking part in tonight and Thursday's semi-final shows.

Based on current Eurovision 2023 odds, it's looking like Sweden could top the scoreboard this year as Loreen returns to the stage this time with her song Tattoo.

Loreen first took part in the singing competition in 2012, which she won with her song Euphoria.

And could be set to bring Sweden another victory.

“It has taken some time for me to digest and take in all that has happened over the last few weeks. The love I have received from you all has been out of this world – you guys have made this possible. And this is only the beginning of the journey for us - together. Light and love is on its way," she said of returning to the Eurovision stage.

If successful this will be Sweden's first win since Måns Zelmerlöw triumphed in 2015, and the country's seventh win overall. With six current wins, the only country to top Sweden's achievements at Eurovision is Ireland, who currently have seven wins under their belt. Although, things aren't looking too good for Ireland's Eurovision 2023 entry Wild Youth, as they're currently tipped to finish in 19th place with their song We Are One.

So, how's it looking for the UK?

Following Sam Ryder's second place victory last year with his track Space Man, the hopes are high for Muller who'll perform her track, I Wrote a Song. While it's not looking like we'll be able to make it to the last three, the UK is predicted to finish in ninth places, which we'll take given our track record. While the UK has won Eurovision five times, which is pretty impressive, our last win was in 1997, thanks to Katrina and the Waves, who sang Love Shine A Light.

Speaking of taking part this year, Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

It's due to be a jam-packed show tonight, with the likes of Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina as our Eurovision 2023 presenters for the semi-finals.

As well as this, you can expect commentary from Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Scott Mills, Claire Sweeney, Sam Quek and Timur Miroshnychenko throughout Eurovision week.

And that's not all - there'll be lots of other performances throughout the night to keep us singing and dancing.

Host Julia Sanina will open the first semi-final by performing part of Маяк by her band, The Hardkiss. Rita Ora will then take to the stage during the interval, showcasing a medley of some of her biggest hits, as well as the world exclusive of her brand new single Praising You.

Ukraine’s 2010 entry Alyosha will also perform alongside Liverpudlian star Rebecca Ferguson, who shot to fame on the seventh season of The X Factor. The pair will sing a duet to Duran Duran’s Ordinary World.

As Eurovision 2023 kicks off, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest from Liverpool.

  • Goodbye for now

    And that completes tonight's show, with the first 10 acts through to Saturday's final alongside the Big Five.

    Unlucky for Ireland, Malta, Azerbaijan, The Netherlands and Latvia.

    We hope you enjoyed tonight's show - what a night it's been!

    Thanks for joining us. We'll see you again soon for the rest of this year's Eurovision, and Saturday's live show which is sure to be a night to remember.

    For more on the acts through to the Eurovision 2023 final, see here.

    Bye

  • The votes are in in!

    Mr Eurovision himself Erik Martin Österdahl has confirmed that the votes are in, and the acts through to Saturday's final is:

    1. Croatia
    2. Moldova
    3. Switzerland
    4. Finland
    5. Czechia
    6. Israel
    7. Portugal
    8. Sweden
    9. Serbia
    10. Norway

  • The vote is closed

    And just like that, the vote is closed! The acts who are through to Saturday's grand final will be revealed very soon...

  • Rita Ora's here

    Rita Ora is on stage and she's performing a medley of her greatest hits, as well as the world exclusive of her brand new single Praising You.

    Wearing a wet-look corset, matching gloves and boots, the singer looks stunning and she sounds great, too! What a great way to keep the show while the votes get counted. We wonder who'll make it to the final... (definitely Loreen!)

  • Rebecca Ferguson and Alyosha perform

    Liverpool's very own Rebecca Ferguson and 2020 UK entry Alyosha take to the stage with their rendition of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World, and it's truly breathtaking.

  • The vote is open!

    Viewers outside of the UK can now vote for their favourite act.

    For more on how to vote in Eurovision 2023, see here!

    UK viewers will get a chance to voice from the second semi-final on Thursday 11th May, so make sure you keep an eye on the voting details so you don't miss out.

  • Finland finish with a bang!

    Finland's Eurovision 2023 entry Käärijä are delivering another typical Eurovision banger with Cha Cha Cha, and we can't get enough. No wonder they're Rylan's fave!

    And that's the end of the performances tonight, with the votes about to open - but if you're in the UK do not vote tonight.

  • Burning Daylight

    Netherlands Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper are up next to perform their song Burning Daylight.

    The song was written and composed by former Eurovision champ Duncan Laurence, Jordan Garfield, Loek van der Grinten, and Mia and Dion themselves. Jordan Garfield is Duncan’s partner.

    So, could this be the winning song for 2023? The crowd seem to love it and the duo are definitely in sync! We'll have to wait for the results and ultimately Saturday's final.

  • Girl power from Czechia

    All girl group Czechia take to the stage with their song My Sister's Crown, and we're loving the all pink outfits and super long pony tails. We just wish we got the memo!

  • Azerbaijan are up next

    Azerbaijan's TuralTuranX perform their song Tell Me More, and it's giving Sixpence None The Richer's Kiss Me vibes. I quite like it!

  • Welcome back Loreen

    Following her 2012 win, Loreen is back on our stage, but with a new song named Tattoo.

    The singer is predicted to get her second Eurovision win, but what's her song saying?

    Tattoo has already gone No. 1 in Sweden, and reached No. 2 in the Icelandic charts, and Loreen's performance tonight is definitely doing it justice!

    It's looking very sticky for the other competitors...

  • Pasha Parfeni returns

    Moldova's Pasha Parfeni takes to the stage with his hit Soarele si Luna, an upbeat song about the sun and moon.

    Pasha Parfeni is no stranger to Eurovision, having performed in 2012 in Azerbaijan. He came 11th with his son Lautar - but could be the year he comes first?

  • The power of a Unicorn

    Israel's Noa Kirel takes to the stage with her song Unicorn, and we think we've found our girl crush for Eurovision 2023.

    At just 16, Noa became a judge on Israel's Got Talent. Now 22, could she be about to win Eurovision 2023?

    If you're wondering why Israel are in Eurovision 2023, see here - there's a pretty good reason!

  • Something a little different

    I don't know about you, but following Let 3's performance, I think we could all do with a little cooling down! So, Switzerland's act Remo Forrer is the perfect act to follow with his song Watergun.

    At just 21, Remo is one of the youngest contestants in this year's competition, but he certainly has some vocals on him!

  • Now Eurovision has begun!

    Eurovision is known for its weird and wonderful performances, and Croatia's satirical group Let 3 are giving pure Eurovision realness with their performance Mama ŠČ.

    Halfway through the performance, the group members strip down to vest and pants and this is totally part of the act. It's safe to say Eurovision 2023 has well and truly begun!

    Croatia Eurovision
    Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

    Let 3, Croatia's Eurovision 2023 entry.

  • An eighth win for Ireland?

    Ireland's entry Wild Youth take to their stage with their hit We Are One, and while they may only be tipped to finish in 18th place, their song isn't bad. The unifying lyrics could win them some votes...

    Ireland has won the most Eurovision song contest with seven wins under their belt. Could this year be their eighth win?

  • Portugal takes to the stage

    Represented by Mimicat, Portugal take to the stage for a chance to win a place in Saturday's final.

    Mimicat performs Ai Coração which means Woe Heart, and it's not just her red dress that's vibrant, the saucy number has got the crowd moving.

    Tipped to finish in 24th place this year, could Mimicat prove the public wrong and sail through to the final?

  • Yes Alesha!

    We didn't think we'd hear Alesha rapping Eurovision style on tonight's Eurovision, but here were are, and it's fantastic. Same again next year please!

  • Sudden Lights light up the stage

    Latvia are next to perform with Sudden Lights singing their song Aija.

    Currently tipped to finish in 35th place, Lativia are going to have to win the audience over with their song.

    And if you ask me, they might be able to do. The band, guitarists and lead vocalist are definitely doing their thing!

  • Serbia take to the stage

    Serbia's Luke Black is up next performing his hit, Samo Mi Se Spava, which translates to "I just want to sleep".

    It's a slightly different tune to the two former dance songs, but we're not mad at it.

    Luke has been inspired by the likes of Lady Gaga’s Marry The Night, Elton John’s Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word and Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good.

    Luke Black
    Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

  • Malta are up next

    Busker take to the stage to represent Malta with their song Dance (Our Own Party).

    Surrounded by some quirky props and an elaborate stage design, the song makes for quite the quirky number, which certainly has the trio dancing. And we can't get enough of their sparkly sweaters.

  • Norway opens the show

    Norway's Alessandra takes to the stage with her song Queen of Kings.

    Tipped to finish in sixth place this year, Alessandra could be one to watch.

    The upbeat number will be a hard act to follow, with the singer receiving a huge round of a applause from the audience. Tweet us @RadioTimes if you're watching and let us know what you think of each performance.

  • How to vote on Eurovision

    You'll have to wait until all 15 acts have performed to vote, but this year the very first time, viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s competition will also be able to vote in each semi-final and the grand final.

    You can vote via the app or by telephone.

    For more details on how to vote in Eurovision 2023, see here.

  • It's time!

    After a year and Ukraine's win, Eurovision is back. The show takes place at the Liverpool Arena after the UK decided to step up to host the competition on behalf of Ukraine.

    This year's theme is United by Music, and opening the show with a song of the same title is the show's host Julia Sanina along with some wonderful child stars.

    She's now joined by fellow co-hosts Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham, who all look stunning in their evening dresses. Loving the giant bow, Alesha!

  • Five minutes to go!

    This is your five minute warning to let you know that Eurovision 2023 is about to start. Have your toilet break, grab your snacks and get ready for a night of pure entertainment!

    Eurovision
    giphy

    Eurovision

  • Meet the UK’s entry Mae Muller

    Mae Muller represents the UK at this year’s Eurovision.

    Muller is a 25-year-old singer from London's Kentish Town.

    She'll be singing her track, I Wrote a Song, which she co-wrote with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole.

    For more on Mae Muller, see here.

  • Who is performing tonight?

    Tonight will see 15 of this year's Eurovision entries taking to the stage.

    Below is a list of all the acts in Eurovision semi-final 1:

    • Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings
    • Malta | The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
    • Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
    • Latvia | Sudden Lights - Aijā
    • Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
    • Ireland | Wild Youth - We Are One
    • Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
    • Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun
    • Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn
    • Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
    • Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo
    • Azerbaijan | TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
    • Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown
    • Netherlands | Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
    • Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

  • What time is the first Eurovision semi-final?

    Eurovision semi-final 1 will kick off in Liverpool at 8pm.

    If you weren't able to secure tickets, fear not as the show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer!

  • Welcome!

    We're just an hour away from the first semi-final for Eurovision 2023. I'm Grace Henry, the Entertainment and Factual Editor, and tonight I'll be keeping you company during tonight's show.

    I'll be bringing you all the latest directly from the Liverpool Arena, commenting on this year's performances. So, get your snacks ready because it's due to be night to remember!

