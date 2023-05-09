This year, 37 countries are taking part in the 67th annual song competition. With the Big Five, including the UK's Eurovision entry Mae Muller , France, Germany, Italy, and Spain going straight through to Saturday's Eurovision 2023 final , there are only 20 spaces up for grabs for the Eurovision 2023 contestants taking part in tonight and Thursday's semi-final shows.

The first Eurovision 2023 semi-final is upon us, with 15 acts set to perform tonight at the Liverpool Arena.

Based on current Eurovision 2023 odds, it's looking like Sweden could top the scoreboard this year as Loreen returns to the stage this time with her song Tattoo.

Loreen first took part in the singing competition in 2012, which she won with her song Euphoria.

And could be set to bring Sweden another victory.

“It has taken some time for me to digest and take in all that has happened over the last few weeks. The love I have received from you all has been out of this world – you guys have made this possible. And this is only the beginning of the journey for us - together. Light and love is on its way," she said of returning to the Eurovision stage.

If successful this will be Sweden's first win since Måns Zelmerlöw triumphed in 2015, and the country's seventh win overall. With six current wins, the only country to top Sweden's achievements at Eurovision is Ireland, who currently have seven wins under their belt. Although, things aren't looking too good for Ireland's Eurovision 2023 entry Wild Youth, as they're currently tipped to finish in 19th place with their song We Are One.

So, how's it looking for the UK?

Following Sam Ryder's second place victory last year with his track Space Man, the hopes are high for Muller who'll perform her track, I Wrote a Song. While it's not looking like we'll be able to make it to the last three, the UK is predicted to finish in ninth places, which we'll take given our track record. While the UK has won Eurovision five times, which is pretty impressive, our last win was in 1997, thanks to Katrina and the Waves, who sang Love Shine A Light.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of taking part this year, Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

It's due to be a jam-packed show tonight, with the likes of Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina as our Eurovision 2023 presenters for the semi-finals.

As well as this, you can expect commentary from Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Scott Mills, Claire Sweeney, Sam Quek and Timur Miroshnychenko throughout Eurovision week.

And that's not all - there'll be lots of other performances throughout the night to keep us singing and dancing.

Host Julia Sanina will open the first semi-final by performing part of Маяк by her band, The Hardkiss. Rita Ora will then take to the stage during the interval, showcasing a medley of some of her biggest hits, as well as the world exclusive of her brand new single Praising You.

Ukraine’s 2010 entry Alyosha will also perform alongside Liverpudlian star Rebecca Ferguson, who shot to fame on the seventh season of The X Factor. The pair will sing a duet to Duran Duran’s Ordinary World.

As Eurovision 2023 kicks off, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest from Liverpool.