The pair will be singing their hit Burning Daylight – and based on the recent Eurovision odds , they could finish just outside of the top 20 for the 67th annual song contest.

It's almost time for the first Eurovision 2023 semi-final ! And hoping to impress and take home the winning title for the Netherlands is singing duo Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper.

The duo could surprise us, however, with the Netherlands having won the competition five times – the last being in 2019 with Duncan Laurence.

As Eurovision takes off for 2o23, read on for everything you need to know about the Netherlands' entry Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper?

Instagram: @mianicolai and @itsdioncooper

Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are a duo from the Netherlands.

Michaja Nicolaï, better known as Mia Nicolai, was born on March 7th 1996 in Amsterdam to a Dutch father and a Russian mother. She's been involved in music from the age of three and started taking piano and guitar lessons from a young age.

In 2020, Mia released her first single Set Me Free. Her second single Mutual Needs was played on the Zane Lowe Radio show. In 2021, she released two more singles – People Pleaser and Dream Go.

Dion Cuiper, better known as Dion Cooper, was born in Wassenaar in The Hague.

In 2015, he took part in the sixth season of The Voice of Holland and was eliminated in the Battle Round. He released his first EP Too Young Too Dumb in 2021.

The pair were internally selected to represent the Netherlands at Eurovision 2023.

What is the Netherlands Eurovision 2023 song called?

Mia and Dion will perform their song Burning Daylight, which was written and composed by former Eurovision champ Duncan Laurence, Jordan Garfield, Loek van der Grinten, and Mia and Dion themselves. Jordan Garfield is Duncan’s partner.

Mia and Dion will perform in the second half of the first semi-final on Tuesday 9th May.

You can watch the official video for Burning Daylight below:

Where did the Netherlands come in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest?

The Netherlands finished in 11th place last year with 171 points. They were represented by s10, who sang De diepte.

The country has won Eurovision a total of five times, most recently in 2019 with Duncan Laurence. Laurence performed his hit Arcade.

The Netherlands debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and has gone on to compete in all competitions, except four contests. The country first won in 1957 and then again in 1959, 1969, 1975 and most recently 2019.

Prior to Duncan Laurence’s victory in Tel Aviv, the Netherlands had been waiting 44 years for its next victory.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Liverpool Arena in May 2023. Following Ukraine's win last year, the UK opted to host the event.

The first of the Eurovision 2023 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 9th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 11th May, also at 8pm.

The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday 13th May at 8pm.

All three shows will be hosted by Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon, who are part of this year's Eurovision presenting line-up.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.