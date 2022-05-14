Where did the United Kingdom come in the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest?

This year, however, we pulled out all the stops, with construction worker turned TikTok sensation Sam Ryder tipped as one of the top contenders by bookies.

Despite a great track record in the contest's first years, the UK has failed to make an impression on the Eurovision Song Contest for the past two decades.

So were his Eurovision odds accurate? And Where did the UK come in the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest?

Here's everything you need to know.

Where did the UK come in the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest?

We didn't come out on top, but it was a pretty good performance for the UK this year, with Sam Ryder coming in second place, making the odds spot on.

Ryder earned a combined points of 466, as the public votes and jury votes were combined.

He was beat to the top spot by Ukraine, who were crowned Eurovision 2022 winners. Spain came third with an impressive 459 points.

Ryder's performance was definitely well received, eliciting plenty of cheers when he walked on stage and after.

It was a close call this year, with many countries bringing their A-game to try to top Maneskin's historic performance last year.

Before he took to the stage, Ryder told the BBC he didn't want to "get to a point where I start believing the hype."

Ryder, who has 12.5M followers on TikTok, added: "I just want to do everyone proud, and do the best job I possibly can."

Well, he definitely achieved that.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

