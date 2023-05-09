Hosting on behalf of Ukraine, the BBC will be covering the live event all week ahead of Saturday's Grand Final, which will see the UK's Mae Muller , the rest of the Big Five, Ukraine's act and the qualifying acts perform for the chance to win this year's title.

It's been a year in the making but the Eurovision Song Contest kicks off tonight in Liverpool, with the first bunch of semi-finalists taking to the stage with their 2023 entries.

Graham Norton is back on commentary duty with former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, while BGT's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are the live show's presenters – but who'll be competing this year?

Representing Georgia in this year's competition is Iru – the 22-year-old singer who is no stranger to Eurovision, having won the junior contest over 10 years ago.

Ahead of her debut on Thursday, here's everything you need to know about Georgia entry Iru.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Georgia's Eurovision 2023 entry Iru?

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Age: 22

Instagram: @irukhechanovi

Irina 'Iru' Khechanovi is a Georgian singer-songwriter who'll be representing Georgia in the Eurovision Song Contest with her song Echo.

The 22-year-old isn't a newcomer to all things Eurovision, having represented Georgia in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the girl group Candy and winning with 108 points.

She competed in the 2019 season of Georgian Idol, with the winner representing Georgia in the Eurovision Song Contest, however she did not make it through to the live shows. Meanwhile, in 2022, she co-wrote the song for Georgia's Eurovision entry Mariam Bigvava, who came in third place.

Later that year, Iru appeared on The Voice Georgia, winning the competition and the right to represent Georgia in Eurovision.

The singer had previously released four singles, including 2021's No Jerk Around Me and 2022's Tu mama.

What has Iru said about representing Georgia at Eurovision 2023?

After winning The Voice Georgia in February this year, Iru took to Instagram to thank her fans and speak about representing the country in this year's Eurovision.

"I'm so happy. I still cannot believe that I'm going to be representing Georgia on Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool," she said in a post. "Oh my gosh, this is my dream. My dream came true!"

What is Georgia's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Iru will be performing her single Echo at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

The song was selected by Georgian Public Broadcasting to be the country's entry for 2023 and was written by Beni Kadagidze, Iru and George Kukhianidze.

Iru will be performing in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 on Thursday 11th May.

Where did Georgia come in Eurovision 2022?

Circus Mircus represented Georgia in the Eurovision Song Contest last year with the song Lock Me In, performing in the second semi-final of the competition.

Unfortunately, Circus Mircus did not qualify for the Grand Final, coming in last place with 22 points.

Georgia has never won the Eurovision Song Contest, however in 2010 and 2011, the country came in ninth place in the finals with Sofia Nizharadze and Eldrine respectively.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision kicks off on Tuesday 9th May with the first semi-final, followed by Thursday's semi-final.

Those who qualify in the semi-final rounds will join the Big Five (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy) and last year's winner Ukraine in Saturday's Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.