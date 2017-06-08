All the contestants were "advised" on how to arrange a postal vote before the election. The deadline to apply for a postal vote was Tuesday 23rd May – the housemates arrived in the Big Brother house on Monday 5th June.

While the housemates will not be able to vote 'physically' in a polling booth this Thursday, they will have had the chance to submit postal votes in advance. Here's hoping they remembered to send off their ballot papers...

A spokesperson also confirmed that the housemates will be told the results of the election – and viewers will be able to watch their reactions live.

"Live tomorrow [Friday] night, Emma Willis will reveal the result of the General Election to the Big Brother housemates."

The show starts live at 9pm on Channel 5. Democracy in action.

