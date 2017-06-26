Age: 21

Twitter: @tombarber49

Well, that’s a promising start!

Who is Tom Barber?

21-year-old nightclub co-owner Tom is a self titled Welsh dragon from Swansea who absolutely loves to flash his cash.

He spends all of his money showing off in nightclubs, and lives a shamelessly flash lifestyle.

How did Tom afford his own nightclub?

His granddad gave it to him.

What does he actually do?

When not flashing said cash, Tom regularly DJs at his club. He likes to jet off to Ibiza to live up to his party boy reputation and fancies himself as an entrepreneur.

Is Tom single?

Nope. His official Big Brother profile says he’s in a relationship.

He’s clearly a real family man too, because he lives at home with his mum and siblings. They’ve got a family house in Marbella too.

How did Tom become the People’s Housemate?

He was one of four candidates invited to make their pitch for the role and was voted in by the public on launch night.

What does the People’s Housemate have to do?

Well, first things first, he’ll be the viewers’ representative in the house. He’s already exiled someone on their behalf, and hosted the first ever Facebook Live from inside the house.

He’s allowed to contact the outside world from time to time, which is basically unheard of in Big Brother.

Why is Tom on Big Brother?

In his own words: because “It will be the craziest experience of my life." And because he’s sure he’ll have no trouble because he’ll just “go in there and smash it”.

