Instagram: @arthurfulford

What does Arthur do for a living? His Big Brother bio says he’s a courier, but there’s not really a need for Arthur to work a 9-5: he’s heir to his family’s 3,000 acre Great Fulford Estate.

Has he been on TV before? Does Rylan whiten his teeth? Yes, Arthur's been on TV! In fact, he's somewhat of an upper-class reality star, first breaking onto the screen in 2004 documentary The F**king Fulfords. The show explored the family’s life in their HUGE mansion and the Fulfords were quickly labelled “The Osbournes in tweed”.

More like this

10 years later the Fulfords returned in BBC3 documentary Life Is Toff, which caught up with Arthur after he was expelled for bad behaviour from £30,000-a-year Sherborne school.

Top left: Arthur Fulford in 2014

What else do we need to know about Arthur?

He believes that the only way that you can truly learn in life is by making mistakes – an educational strategy he's boldly exercised through his previous TV appearances.

But muck-ups aren't his only source of wisdom: he's apparently a "secret bookworm" and loves learning about ancient classical civilisations. Which we're sure will come in handy in the house...

Why is Arthur going on Big Brother?

Well, not for the money. He is, however, hoping for "an opportunity to have a really good time and an exciting experience!”

Advertisement

Get an expletive-ridden sneak peek at the Fulford family below: