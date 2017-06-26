Who is Joe Quaranta? Big Brother 2017 contestant profile
The nightclub owner was also on our screens back in the 90s
A new series of Big Brother has begun, and with it a new clutch of housemates. But who are they? Here's your guide to contestant Joe Quaranta...
Age: 55
Twitter: @bobbyjoetenerif
What does Joe do for a living? He’s a nightclub owner.
Has Joe been on TV before? Yes! But a very long time ago. He and his nightclub Bobby’s were featured on Tenerife Uncovered in the 90s – and on Tenerife's Eastenders: King of Clubs in the 2000s.
What does Joe get up to for fun? He enjoys living a glamorous lifestyle and travels all over the world enjoying the finer things.
He also likes inspirational quotes:
Wow.
What else do we know about this Joe fella? That his girlfriend is 26 years his junior, he’s got Italian heritage and grew up with a big family in South London.
Why Big Brother, Joe? “I want to do Big Brother to show that the oldies can do well too – bring it on!”