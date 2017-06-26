Twitter: @bobbyjoetenerif

What does Joe do for a living? He’s a nightclub owner.

Has Joe been on TV before? Yes! But a very long time ago. He and his nightclub Bobby’s were featured on Tenerife Uncovered in the 90s – and on Tenerife's Eastenders: King of Clubs in the 2000s.

What does Joe get up to for fun? He enjoys living a glamorous lifestyle and travels all over the world enjoying the finer things.

He also likes inspirational quotes:

Wow.

What else do we know about this Joe fella? That his girlfriend is 26 years his junior, he’s got Italian heritage and grew up with a big family in South London.

Why Big Brother, Joe? “I want to do Big Brother to show that the oldies can do well too – bring it on!”