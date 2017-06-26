From: Manchester

What is her job? Model

Instagram: @missmcclearyx

Where have I seen her before? Chanelle is rather fond of reality TV. Her first appearance was on The X Factor way back in 2012, and she has since starred on Take Me Out and Channel 4's Dinner Date. Most recently she was kicked off the 2017 season of Ex On The Beach for scratching her ex Josh Ritchie, and allegedly assaulting her co-star Zahida Allen. Oh, and she was also accused of making racist remarks. This should be interesting.

So, she's more of an alpha than an omega? It would appear so. She took to Twitter last week to throw out a seemingly unprovoked threat – new housemates, beware.

And it's not her first aggressive tweet.

Does she have any ties to other celebrities? Does the pope wear a funny hat? As recently as March this year she claimed to have been receiving messages from Calum Best asking her to meet up, though she has rebuffed his advances because of his player status. She also had a brief fling with X Factor winner James Arthur.

Is she single? No, she is not.

Why is she on Big Brother? If her stint on EOTB is anything to go by, it's to get a few digs in. In her words: "I want to let my hair down and cause some mayhem".

Anything else I should know? Well, full disclosure and all that... She recently spent £10,000 on plastic surgery in Turkey ahead of entering the big Brother house, undergoing a number of procedures including something called a Brazilian Bum Lift.