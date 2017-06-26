From: Leeds

What does Imran do for a living?

He’s an entrepreneur, working with his wife on bottle feeding aid company MilkySnugz. Because of this, Imran says he’s self-made from the ghetto.

Will he be getting along with the other housemates?

Hopefully: he’s entering the Big Brother house with his wife, Sukhvinder. The two met aged eight and were forced to keep their relationship secret from their religious families (Imran is Muslim, Sukhvinder is Sikh).

So, are Imran and wife Sukhvinder one housemate or two?

As a keen Big Brother fan you’ll remember that there have been a couple of twin housemates in the past: Jedward and Samanda.

So, it is entirely possible. But it’s not happening: Imran and Sukhvinder will be entering the house as two separate housemates. They are sharing a Twitter page, however.

New sisters on the Big Brother block Deborah and Hannah Agboola will also be arriving as two individual housemates.

Why does Imran want to be on Big Brother?

It’s all about the kids for Imran. “I want to show my children how to be a good person,” he says. “I want to be an example to the next generation as well and let them know it’s not all about social media.”