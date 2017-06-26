Instagram: lotanlaidbare

What does Lotan do for a living? The Essex boy is a member of male stripper group Dreamboys – the perfect job for someone who says that he's never had a problem getting his kit off.

"I was always a bit of a nightmare – as soon as I had a drink I’d take my clothes off," he said in an interview in 2015.

More like this

So, a bit of a ladies' man then? Lovely Lotan says he's "never not had attention from women", but that he wants to "challenge the stereotype of strippers" on Big Brother. Let's see how well that goes in the hot tub...

Has he been on TV before? Of course he has. Lotan's actually got quite the famous connection: his uncle is dancer and reality star Louie Spence, and he first appeared on his relative's TV show Pineapple Dance Studios when he was just 20.

In a clip from the show, the pair have a heart to heart about then-window cleaner Lotan wanting to be a success in London: "I just seem to keep screwing it up time after time," he tells Louie. "I can't carry on the way I'm going."

Is Lotan single? Yes, at least according to Big Brother. However, his Twitter and Facebook pages still features a bio saying he is engaged. Perhaps he just hasn't updated his relationship status?

Anything else we should know? Apparently Lotan's had his penis insured for £12 million. Because no stripper wants an accident at work that wasn't their fault...

Why does Lotan want to be on Big Brother? Apart from making us think again about male strippers, he says he wants to see how he fares in a 'controlled environment'.

"I want to lay it all bare and put myself through the test in this unique and intense experience," he says.

Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates

Lotan

Carter

Kayleigh

Morris

Imran

Javeed

Sukhvinder

Javeed

Deborah

Agboola

Hannah

Agboola

Charlotte

Keys

Mandy

Longworth

Chanelle

McCleary

Arthur

Fulford

Ellie

Young

Raphael

Korine

Rebecca

Jane

Kieran

Lee

Joe

Quaranta

Advertisement

Tom

Barber