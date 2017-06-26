Instagram: @ellieweekender

What does Hannah do for a living? She's the till operator at a trampoline park, of course. Who's asking?

What else do we need to know? Ellie is "so Yorkshire" and is very proud to be representing the county of the white rose in the Big Brother house in 2017. She's also been on an ITV2 show called Ibiza Weekender, so should know what reality producers are looking for.

Is she single? Yep. However, she admits to being a hopeless romantic, but always ends up with her heart broken.

Will she be a fun housemate? It sounds like we're in for a hoot as she loves "making a fool out of myself and laughing about it". Emergency side splitting bandages on standby.

So, the biggie. Why Big Brother?? "I have always wanted to do it and be able to say I have lived in the Big Brother House. Not many people have been given that chance."

But remember, Ellie. With great power comes great responsibility.

For a glimpse of what to expect, here's a look at Ellie when she appeared on Ibiza Weekender:

We can't wait...