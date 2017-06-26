Instagram: @charlottevkeys

What does Charlotte do for a living? The 24-year-old from Doncaster currently lives and works in London as an estate agent.

What do we need to know? Bravely, Charlotte has decided to go on Big Brother... with her mother. Charlotte and mum Mandy Longworth have a very close connection, having even apparently had the same boy hit on them in the past.

More like this

Clearly, both mum and daughter are used to the finer things in life, and might struggle with the privations of the Big Brother house. Also, no 'mummy&baby' selfies...

In terms of personality, Charlotte says her friends describe her as the 'Ice Queen' because she can be quite cold to people when she first meets them.

Is Charlotte single? No, Big Brother informs us she's currently in a relationship. However, she describes herself as a girl 'who knows exactly what she wants' from a relationship, and has dumped all her previous boyfriends. Great.

Divorced mum Mandy on the other hand is single and ready to mingle, saying she's looking for a man of a similar age "with a bit of money and a man that hasn't dated a lot of young women".

Advertisement

Why is Charlotte going on Big Brother? She admits that "it’s the most bizarre situation I’ll ever be in and it’s something I will remember on my death bed", but if family bonds can hold strong, who knows what could happen?