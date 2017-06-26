Instagram: @SukhyJaveed

Who is Sukhvinder Javeed?

Leeds based entrepreneur Sukhvinder Javeed is a Managing Director and Inventor who runs her own company and thinks mums are the unsung heroes of the world.

She believes her bluntness is one of her best personality traits and says she has absolutely no patience. Add incarceration in a house with potentially annoying people to the mix and you’ve got a recipe for Big Brother magic then, eh?

What’s Sukhvinder’s company called?

Together with her husband, Imran (we’ll get to that in just a second), Sukhvinder runs a company called Milky Snugz. They produce baby bottle covers and comforters, which are designed to “support your baby’s breast to bottle journey”.

Who is Sukhvinder related to in the Big Brother House?

Sukhvinder – or Sukhy as she seems to call herself on Twitter, is one of this year’s double acts. Her husband, Imran, is also a housemate.

How did Sukhvinder and Imran meet?

The pair were just 8 years old when they first met and if their parents had their way they’d never have been married. Sukhvinder was raised in a strict Sikh family while Imran was raised Muslim, so their relationship was frowned upon.

They would often sneak out to meet and eventually married in an Islamic ceremony when Sukhvinder was 17.

Do Sukhvinder and Imran have children?

Yes, and their daughter Jazmine is already 100 per cent #TeamJaveed

Why is Sukhvinder on Big Brother?

In her own words: “I want to meet the world and I want the world to meet me too! Life is an amazing gift and if you aren’t on TV then who are you?”

Who indeed?