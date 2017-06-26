Instagram: @ladyrebeccajane

What does Rebecca do for a living? She’s the owner of a detective agency. Seriously.

Through The Lady Detective Agency, Rebecca provides surveillance, child support and ‘Honeytrapping online’ services. She also honeytraps offline, catching cheating partners by using attractive people as bait.

She's not quite detecting at a Sherlock level, but Rebecca's probably the richer sleuth: she made her first million at the age of 21.

Yikes! As a PI she’ll have to keep a fairly low profile, right?

Think again. She’s appeared on Loose Women (campaigning to make catfishing a criminal offence), This Morning, The Alan Titchmarsh show and others.

She’s even made a showreel…

Anything else I should know?

Remember when we said she employs attractive people to ‘honey-trap’ others? Well, one of the trappers is on the show: employee Kieran is a fellow housemate this year.

Also, a clue's afoot as to how her Big Brother experience will play out: Rebecca believes she can win the reality contest by dividing the house with Kieran.

Why has she gone on Big Brother?

It’s not a mystery you’ll need a PI to solve: she’s entering the house for a digital detox. “I want to be locked away from the world and see how I cope without being constantly stimulated,” she says. “My technology addiction is out of control. It will be like tech rehab.”