What does Deborah do for a living? Deborah is a digital analyst. She says her ambition and drive is inspired by her mother’s mantra: “If you want the sweetest banana you have to climb the highest tree.”

Is Deborah a huge Manchester United fan? Yes.

What can we expect from Deborah on Big Brother? She prides herself on being a strong-willed woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind – and will not be disrespected by anyone.

Anything else we should know? Deborah’s sister Hannah, who won the Miss Nigeria UK contest in 2016, is also entering the House. Watch out, because Deborah confesses she always gets involved in her sister’s “battles” .

Deborah has a YouTube channel about motherhood called Dee’s Diary…

Why does Deborah want to be on Big Brother? “I want to show the world single mums can be ambitious, successful and don’t have to shy away and be locked up in our houses.”