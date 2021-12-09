Squid Game creator hints at dark twist in season 2

After becoming the biggest streaming hit of 2021, South Korean sensation Squid Game is definitely returning for a second season – and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed things could be about to get a little dark.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hwang teased that protagonist Gi-hun may find himself having to make a tricky choice between good and evil, using a Star Wars analogy to make his point.

“As for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun], who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right?”

He added: “I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

Although he didn’t give away any further details, this certainly sounds like it could be an intriguing development, and for his part, Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae joked: “If I had to be a Front Man, I would be the most scary Front Man you would ever see.”

The Front Man was one of the main antagonists in the first season, serving as the leader of the Masked Men who oversaw the Squid Game, so it would certainly be quite a shock if Gi-hun was to follow in his footsteps.

The first season ended with the main character deciding against embarking on a plane to visit his daughter, presumably so he could go back and end the Squid Game once and for all.

And back in October, Hwang revealed to RadioTimes.com that he was not yet sure what direction the second season might take.

“I do realise there are huge expectations for season two,” he said. “It’s not that I haven’t thought about season two at all, and I also do have a rough framework for it. But I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season one. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season.”

