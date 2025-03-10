While Ritchie himself wasn't directly involved in this spin-off/sequel show, it did have some serious talent behind it, including a cast made up of Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Dougray Scott and more.

The series has now arrived on Netflix in the UK, and is currently riding high in the streamer's viewing chart. But who else stars in the show and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Snatch.

Snatch cast: Full list of actors and characters in series now on Netflix

Here are the main cast members and characters in Snatch. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Rupert Grint as Charlie Cavendish-Scott

Luke Pasqualino as Albert Hill

Lucien Laviscount as Billy Ayres

Phoebe Dynevor as Lotti Mott

Juliet Aubrey as Lily Hill

Marc Warren as DI Bob Fink

Stephanie Leonidas as Chloe Koen

Tamer Hassan as Henry 'Hate 'Em All' White

Dougray Scott as Vic Hill

Rupert Grint plays Charlie Cavendish-Scott

Rupert Grint as Charlie Cavendish-Scott in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Charlie Cavendish-Scott? Charlie is a hustler from an aristocratic background, who works with Albert and Billy.

What else has Rupert Grint been in? Grint is, of course, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. However, he has also had notable roles in series including Sick Note, The ABC Murders, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Servant, as well as the film Knock at the Cabin.

Luke Pasqualino plays Albert Hill

Luke Pasqualino as Albert Hill in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Albert Hill? Albert is a cockney hustler who works with Charlie and Billy.

What else has Luke Pasqualino been in? Pasqualino is known for his roles in series including Skins, The Borgias, Miranda, Inside No. 9, The Musketeers, Our Girl, Death in Paradise, Shantaram, Shadow and Bone and Rivals, as well as films such as Snowpiercer and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Lucien Laviscount plays Billy Ayres

Lucien Laviscount as Billy Ayres in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Billy Ayres? Billy is a boxer and friend of Charlie and Albert, who often helps them with their jobs.

What else has Lucien Laviscount been in? Laviscount is known for his roles in series including Grange Hill, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Death in Paradise, Episodes, Scream Queens, Peacock and Emily in Paris, as well as films such as The Bye Bye Man and Your Christmas or Mine?.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Lotti Mott

Phoebe Dynevor as Lotti Mott in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Lotti Mott? Lotti is the girlfriend of a prominent gangster, who wants to leave him and who joins forces with Charlie and Albert.

What else has Phoebe Dynevor been in? Dynevor is best known for playing Daphne in Bridgerton, while she has also had roles in series and films including Waterloo Road, Prisoners Wives, The Village, Dickensian, Younger, Ten Percent, Bank of Dave, Fair Play and Inheritance.

Juliet Aubrey plays Lily Hill

Juliet Aubrey as Lily Hill in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Lily Hill? Lily is Albert's mother.

What else has Juliet Aubrey been in? Aubrey has had roles in films including The Constant Gardner and The Infiltrator, as well as series such as Outcasts, Vera, Primeval, The White Queen, The Village, Van der Valk, Professor T and All Creatures Great and Small.

Marc Warren plays DI Bob Fink

Marc Warren as DI Bob Fink in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is DI Bob Fink? Bob a corrupt police officer who also operates as a crime lord.

What else has Marc Warren been in? Warren has had major roles in series including Band of Brothers, Doctor Who, Hustle, The Good Wife, Mad Dogs, The Musketeers, Safe, The Red King, Van der Valk, Missing You and Big Boys, as well as appearing in films such as Green Street, Wanted and Wild Bill.

Stephanie Leonidas plays Chloe Koen

Stephanie Leonidas as Chloe Koen in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Chloe Koen? Chloe is a gold dealer and friend of Charlie and Albert.

What else has Stephanie Leonidas been in? Leonidas has had roles in series including Night & Day, Defiance, American Gothic, Van der Valk, Endeavour and Feel Good, as well as films such as Tomorrow and Marching Powder.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tamer Hassan plays Hate 'Em

Tamer Hassan as Hate 'Em in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Henry 'Hate 'Em All' White? Henry, known as Hate 'Em All, is Vic's prison cellmate.

What else has Tamer Hassan been in? Hassan has had roles in films including The Football Factory, Layer Cake, Batman Begins, Kick-Ass and Clash of the Titans, as well as series such as Casualty, EastEnders, Hotel Babylon, NCIS and Game of Thrones.

Dougray Scott plays Vic Hill

Dougray Scott as Vic Hill in Snatch. Crackle/YouTube

Who is Vic Hill? Vic is Albert's father and Lily's husband and a legendary bank robber.

What else has Dougray Scott been in? Scott is known for his roles in films including Deep Impact, Mission: Impossible II, My Week with Marilyn and Taken 3, as well as in series such as Desperate Housewives, Doctor Who, The Wrong Mans, Hemlock Grove, Batwoman, Crime, A Town Called Malice, Vigil and The Crow Girl.

Snatch is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.