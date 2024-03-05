In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.

From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Poldark star Ruby Bentall and historian Dan Snow join the panel to argue their picks for the Best Ever Period Drama.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Ruby and Dan are joined by Katelyn Mensah, Entertainment & Factual Writer – RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite period show should be top of any list.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Ruby is hoping to quash the opposition with her argument that there's no finer example of the genre than the BBC's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice by writer Andrew Davies, featuring iconic performances from Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Meanwhile, Dan is going to bat for another Davies-penned drama, the BBC's 2016 version of Tolstoy's epic tome War & Peace, while Katelyn is hoping the modern sensibilities of Netflix's Bridgerton will be enough to secure her the coveted Best Ever trophy.

We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (14th March) as we debate The Best Ever Comedy – stand-up comedian Dane Baptiste argues that The Simpsons is TV's greatest sitcom, but will he be crowned King of Comedy?

