If you're looking for a murder mystery to watch, then it's never a bad idea to look to the queen of crime herself, Agatha Christie.

The latest adaptation of one of Christie's works is now available to stream on Netflix, a three-part series from writer Chris Chibnall titled Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.

As with any Christie adaptation worth its salt, this one features a stacked cast, including the likes of Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter. Meanwhile, Mia McKenna-Bruce heads up the cast as Bundle, a young woman who becomes an amateur sleuth when it appears that a practical joke at a country house party has gone horribly, murderously wrong.

But who else stars in the series, who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials cast: Who stars in the Netflix drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Read on below for more details about who they all are and where you've seen the actors before.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent

Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham

Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle

Edward Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger

Nabhaan Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux

Alex Macqueen as George Lomax

Nyasha Hatendi as Dr Cyril Matip

Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade

Hughie O'Donnell as Bill Eversleigh

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent

Mia McKenna-Bruce in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Who is Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent? Eileen, better known as Bundle, is a young, rebellious socialite, with an adventurous spirit. She is the daughter of Lady Caterham.

Where have I seen Mia McKenna-Bruce? McKenna-Bruce has had roles in series including EastEnders, multiple Tracy Beaker shows, The Witcher, Get Even, Vera and Vampire Academy, as well as films such as Last Train to Christmas, Persuasion, How to Have Sex and The Fence.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Lady Caterham

Helena Bonham Carter in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Netflix

Who is Lady Caterham? Lady Caterham is Bundle's mother, a woman still coming to terms with the loss of her husband and son.

Where have I seen Helena Bonham Carter? Bonham Carter is known as one of the UK's very best thespians, having appeared in an array of celebrated movie franchises and award-winning dramas. Her film roles include A Room with a View, Howards End, Fight Club, Planet of the Apes, Big Fish, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Terminator: Salvation, Alice in Wonderland, The King's Speech, Toast, Dark Shadows, Les Misérables, Suffragette, Ocean's Eight, Enola Holmes, One Life and the Harry Potter franchise. She has also had roles in TV series including The Crown, The Cleaner, Ten Percent and Nolly.

Martin Freeman plays Superintendent Battle

Martin Freeman in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Superintendent Battle? Battle is the police superintendent investigating the same case as Bundle, but in an official capacity.

Where have I seen Martin Freeman? Freeman is known for his roles in series including The Office, Fargo, Sherlock, StartUp, A Confession, Breeders and The Responder, as well as films such as Love Actually, Shaun of the Dead, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Hot Fuzz, Nativity!, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, The World's End, The Hobbit trilogy and Ghost Stories. He has also played Everett Ross in various projects within the MCU.

Edward Bluemel plays Jimmy Thesiger

Edward Bluemel in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Who is Jimmy Thesiger? Jimmy is a guest at the party and a friend of Bundle's.

Where have I seen Edward Bluemel? Bluemel has had roles in series including The Halcyon, A Discovery of Witches, Killing Eve, Ten Percent, Sex Education, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, My Lady Jane, We Might Regret This, Castlevania: Nocturne and Washington Black, as well as films such as How to Build a Girl.

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Ronnie Devereux

Nabhaan Rizwan in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Who is Ronnie Devereux? Ronnie is a guest at the party and a friend of Bundle's.

Where have I seen Nabhaan Rizwan? Rizwan has had roles in series including Informer, The Accident, Industry, Station Eleven, KAOS, Dope Girls, Juice and Film Club, as well as films such as 1917, Mogul Mowgli and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Alex Macqueen plays George Lomax

Alex Macqueen. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Who is George Lomax? George is a friend of Lady Caterham.

Where have I seen Alex Macqueen? Macqueen is known for his roles in series including Peep Show, The Thick of It, Outnumbered, Holby City, The Inbetweeners, Black Mirror, This is England '88, Miranda, Together, Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness, Sally4Ever, Fate: The Winx Saga, Becoming Elizabeth, Black Ops, Hijack, Here We Go, Rivals, The Feud and Father Brown, as well as films such as Four Lions, I Give It a Year, Horrible Histories: The Movie, Downhill, Midas Man and That Christmas.

Nyasha Hatendi plays Dr Cyril Matip

Nyasha Hatendi in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Who is Dr Cyril Matip? Cyril is a doctor.

Where have I seen Nyasha Hatendi? Hatendi has had roles in series including Silent Witness, Squinters, Casual, Black Earth Rising and Alex Rider, as well as films such as Swan Song and Genie.

Corey Mylchreest plays Gerry Wade

Mia McKenna Bruce and Corey Mylchreest in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Who is Gerry Wade? Gerry is a guest at the party, who Bundle is fond of.

Where have I seen Corey Mylchreest? Mylchreest has had roles in series including The Sandman, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Hostage and Daddy Issues, as well as films such as My Oxford Year.

Hughie O'Donnell plays Bill Eversleigh

Hughie O'Donnell in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Netflix

Who is Bill Eversleigh? Bill is a guest at the party and a friend of Bundle's.

Where have I seen Hughie O'Donnell? O'Donnell has previously appeared in the film Fight or Flight.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is available to watch on Netflix now.

Add Agatha Christie's Seven Dials to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.