They will be back in the new film as Enola and Tewkesbury respectively, while Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will also be back as Sherlock, Eudoria and Moriarty.

Himesh Patel will also be returning in what is likely an expanded role, after he was revealed to be playing Dr John Watson in the mid-credits scene of the last film.

According to Tudum, the new instalment sees the young detective tackling a new case in Malta, while also moving into the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury.

Jack Thorne will return to write Enola Holmes 3, after his work on the first two films, as well as his recent Netflix hits Toxic Town and Adolescence.

Meanwhile, he will be re-teaming with the director of Adolescence for this new film, Philip Barantini. As well as his acclaimed work on that show, Barantini has also previously been behind Boiling Point, Malpractice and an episode of The Responder.

Brown is returning to her role as Enola having just finished playing Eleven in Stranger Things, the fifth and final season of which has now wrapped filming.

She has also recently been seen starring in The Electric State, the sci-fi adventure film also starring Chris Pratt and directed by the Russo brothers.

Enola Holmes 3 will be released on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

